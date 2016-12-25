Mariah Carey Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Boob-Baring Pic

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas! At least it is in Mariah Carey’s household as the singer continues to share steamy holiday photos while wearing lingerie. She’s been busy sharing sexy shots on social media this week as she gears up for the holiday. Mariah posted yet another racy holiday pic on Instagram Friday. In it, she’s seen wearing a flannel, black boots, and a bedazzled bra as she puts her cleavage on full display. Mariah captioned the image letting fans know she’s feeling festive as Christmas approaches. “Festivating dahlings.” Festivating dahlings. ????????❄️☃???????????? A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:48pm PST It’s the second image Mariah posted while wearing her revealing Christmas outfit and showing off her holiday decorations. Earlier this week, she shared the first image while giving fans a look at her “exquisite tree” in her Airbnb. Fans had mixed feelings about Carey’s racy holiday images, with some saying she looks amazing and others claiming the singer has lost sight of what Christmas is really about. However, most fans agree on one thing: their love for Mariah and her love of being over-the-top when it comes to glamor. “but what is she wearing?! Gotta love MC” Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! ????☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST Other Instagram users took to Mariah’s account to share their support as she goes through yet another public breakup after calling off her engagement to James Packer. “All I want for Christmas is you!!!!!” Despite some commenters feeling Mariah’s risqué photos are bit inappropriate for Christmas, the majority of fans are on board with her display of holiday cheer. “Christmas festive vibes yasssss.” Any Mariah Carey can attest to her love of diamonds, and glitz and glamor— especially when it relates to the holidays. She shared a video on social media two days ago while cooking and dancing with one of her children as her Christmas music plays in the background. Mariah is seen wearing a low-cut top and red silk robe as she makes her “special sauce.” “Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] One thing is certain, and that’s fans don’t have to guess how Mariah is ringing in the holidays as she makes her family traditions public. People covered the 46-year-old’s festivities as she continues to post seductive photos and other holiday-themed photos. “The singer continued her string of holiday-themed Instagram posts on Friday with a sexy shot of herself in front of her Christmas tree wearing a sparkle-laden bra, a flannel shirt and winter boots.” The site titled the article with “Mariah Carey Is ‘Festivating’ Ahead of Christmas as Only She Can” as the diva celebrates in true Hollywood style. She appeared in a concert for the VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night as she performed her hit holiday songs. VH1 called her performance “flawless” in its coverage of the event. “Donning a sparkling red blazer and sequin leotard, Mariah Carey put on a holiday show to remember.” The site also referred to Carey as the queen of Christmas as she’s known for her holiday music, cheer, and outfits. “What’s the holiday season without the quintessential queen of Christmas Mariah Carey?” It seems she’s living up to the hype as she continues to wow fans with her provocative Instagram posts. Even in the VH1 show, Mariah wears a glittery red bodysuit that put her ample curves on display. This is one diva who is not afraid to show a bit of skin as she celebrates Christmas! Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what the singer wears on the actual holiday as she prepares to spend the day with her 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Stay tuned to see more of Mariah’s holiday festivities! [Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]

