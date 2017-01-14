Mariah Carey Shares How She Used To Confide In Prince And Shows Wedding Dress She Would Have Worn On Big Day With Packer

Mariah Carey has recently appeared in her first television production, which is a docuseries that goes behind the scenes of the diva’s shows and parts of her life. Although Carey was not keen on Mariah’s World being considered a reality TV program, that is pretty much what it is. Viewers see the superstar chatting with her entourage and crew, while also seeing footage from various shows while Mariah was on tour and at her Vegas residency. In a recent episode of the show, footage shares words by Carey around the time of Prince’s passing. In the footage, Carey reveals that she and Prince had a strong bond and that she would often turn to the musical genius for advice and comfort when she was experiencing challenging times in her life. E! News shares the newly-revealed words of Carey around the time of Prince’s death. “I’m not sure if everybody has heard the news yet that we lost one of the greatest, most incredible geniuses that we’ve ever had in music,” Mariah tells the crowd. “He was just one of a kind and just so amazing and I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to come out here and put on a show and be festive.” The diva admitted that she wasn’t sure she would make it through the performance in Paris, yet she finally came to a realization that her friend would have wanted her to. .@MariahCarey had a hard time continuing with her tour after Prince’s death: https://t.co/0Y3onN0IjU #MariahsWorld pic.twitter.com/KuOZBtsXgT — Mariah’s World (@MariahsWorld) January 14, 2017 Mariah said, “I think he would want me to get through it.” She then told the audience members, “He was a friend to me too and he talked me through some times I really, really needed somebody.” Carey then requested of fans that they give a moment of silence for the musical icon. Lately, Carey may be feeling like good advice is needed seeing as she has had quite an eventful few months. After becoming engaged to billionaire James Packer, the business mogul broke it off with Carey in the fall, which meant that all of the planning that had gone in was for nothing. Carey had gone so far as to select her wedding dress for the big day, and just recently revealed the gown that she would have worn for her walk down the aisle. An upcoming episode of Mariah’s World shows Carey preparing for the wedding by being fitted for her wedding dress, obviously revealing moments that happened months ago before the relationship with Packer turned a bit ugly. Rumors of Mariah being involved with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, even prior to the split, are said to have been one of the reasons that Packer dumped the songstress. It’s clear that Tanaka is a constant in Carey’s life as he is even shown in the footage at the dress fitting. News.com Australia relays the details of the said fitting. “‘Exquisite,’ a woman can be heard saying in the background. See Mariah Carey’s Last Wedding Dress Fitting Before Her Breakup From James Packer https://t.co/NzebbVM4A9 — —— Global —— (@Global_00) January 12, 2017 ‘It’s the last fitting with my dress,’ the Grammy winner says. ‘Also, we’re gonna do a fitting with Monroe (her daughter).’ Little Monroe gives her nod of approval as she tries on a pink tulle dress. Bryan Tanaka Awkwardly Sits in on Mariah Carey’s Final Wedding Dress Fitting in ‘Mariah’s World’ Promo -… https://t.co/2ymYVfueRn — Mariah Carey view (@MariahCareyview) January 13, 2017 ‘You are going to look so pretty in this Miss Monroe,’ MC says. Yes she would have MC. But it just wasn’t to be.” Mariah even posted a glimpse of herself in the wedding gown to social media recently, looking gorgeous pre-breakup. Unfortunately, 2017 hasn’t gotten off to the best start for Carey, despite having a new romance with Tanaka. Mariah rang in the new year with a disastrous performance that had the diva blaming show producers for “foiling” her, and Carey is also reportedly suing promoters of shows in Argentina and Chile, as Inquisitr recently reported. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

