Mariah Carey’s Ex Husband, Tommy Mottola Blames Her Team For Bungling New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey’s ex husband, Tommy Mottola is asking the singer to work with “more seasoned and respected professionals,” after her epic fail performance Billboard is reporting. The 46-year-old singer was billed to put in a top-notch performance at New York’s Times Square to ring in the New Year. But she suffered a slew of mishaps which left people reeling in shock and branding the show a total disaster. Mottola, a former Sony Music chairman who helped a 19-year-old Carey become one of the most successful singers of all time, believes her support team should take the brunt of the blame. “MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades. She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.” EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Mottola urges ex-wife Mariah Carey to seek “more…respected professionals” to guide her career https://t.co/VxaaCUAKso — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2017 Tommy Mottola helped a singing waitress Carey in 1990 with her first album Vision of Love. He got married to Carey in 1993, despite a 20-year-gap difference. They divorced in 1998. The Honey singer alleged that the music mogul abused her mentally and emotionally. She described her four-year marriage to him as a “private hell.” Mottola, who is now co-owner of Casablanca Records in a joint venture with the Universal Music Group, also blasted her management for allowing her to be involved in a reality show. The 67-year-old criticized the move, adding that would not have happened under his watch. “I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!! I don’t get it!!! That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent. She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next…none of these issues or problems ever exited with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years. When she skyrocketed to global superstardom.” The moment everyone will be talking about. Mariah Carey’s performance on NYE. pic.twitter.com/Au0I8z68Bl — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 1, 2017 Mariah Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov did not take kindly to Mottola’s advice for the songstress to get rid of her advisers and reportedly fired back at the former Sony chairman, citing his irrelevance in the music industry. “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?” According to a Page Six source, Mariah Carey’s performance went downhill as she sang Emotions and We Belong Together. Apparently, she could not hear clearly through her in-ear monitor and things went from bad to worse when she removed it and tried to follow the track by simply listening to it. The One Sweet Day songstress found it a difficult act to follow over the noise emanating from the crowd and abandoned the stage. Her camp blamed the organizers, saying that the in-ear monitors were faulty and that they were not replaced despite prior warnings. A Carey representative, Nicole Perna said production and stage managers were told that her ear piece was faulty, but refused to attend to it before she went live. “They told her it would be fine once she was on stage. However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.” Dick Clark Productions slams ‘defamatory’ allegations @MariahCarey’s #NYE performance was sabotaged https://t.co/9l2k54e083 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 2, 2017 Carey’s camp alleged that the diva was sabotaged for ratings, an insinuation that the organizers, Dick Clark Productions have vehemently shut down, calling it “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.” In their own statement, countering the claim, the organizers told Billboard, that her tech team tuned to the wrong frequency and that Carey did not know this until the 11th hour because she used a body double during rehearsals. Carey broke her silence over her disastrous performance Tuesday, revealing that she was embarrassed by her performance. In a tweet, she wished everyone a happy new year and toasted to more attention-grabbing headlines in 2017. Despite saying that she would find it hard to work with people outside her team after the disaster, the Hero singer fired her long-time creative director, Anthony Burrell who handled the project. [Featured Image by Chris Pizello/AP Images]

