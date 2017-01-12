Marie Osmond Gets Hit With Backlash After Offering To Sing At Trump’s Inauguration

Marie Osmond is making headlines for her offer to sing at president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, despite the fact that she hasn’t even been invited to perform. The 57-year-old country music singer and NutriSystem spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that it is time for Americans to come together regardless of their feelings over the outcome of the election. “I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” Osmond told Yahoo. “And to not support our president I think is wrong. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America. We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.” [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Marie, who is a mother of eight, has performed at several presidential galas over the years alongside her brother Donny Osmond, including the inauguration ceremony for Ronald Reagan in 1981. But Marie’s offer to sing at Trump’s 2017 gala has many people in an uproar. Indeed, while Marie Osmond is down with playing Trump’s inauguration, there has been a long list of celebs who want no part of the high-profile event. According to Rolling Stone, everyone from Garth Brooks to Celine Dion has turned down the chance to perform at the presidential inauguration, and many other stars want to avoid the media circus that will surround the event. But Marie Osmond is creating a bit of her own media circus with her comments about the inauguration. Social media is having a field day over Osmond, who is as well known for her doll designing business and other side ventures as she is for her 1973 pop-country ballad, “Paper Roses.” Osmond still regularly performs in Las Vegas with Donny, but she has also been a NutriSystem pitchwoman for the past 10 years. Now, in light of Marie’s offer to sing for Trump, some users of the diet program are threatening to boycott everything Osmond endorses. Angry customers have been posting about Marie on Twitter, with some clients even threatening to switch to the Oprah Winfrey endorsed Weight Watchers program. I just read Marie Osmond told Trump she would be happy 2 perform at his Inauguration. So sad. I canceled my Nutrisystem orders. Done w/them. — Fredra Kodama (@FredraKodama) January 12, 2017 Please Boycott Marie Osmond n any Osmond anything from what she endorses, Sells, Shows,Dolls. MARIE IS MUD! — Detroit Diamond Girl (@Diamond92842700) January 12, 2017 @WeightWatchers heard marie osmond is singing for Trump, so nutrisystem has lost my business but you have gained it. — tere clark (@tere_clark) January 12, 2017 @Nutrisystem Sad to see that your spokesperson, Marie Osmond, has entered the divisive political morass. I will NO LONGER be a customer. — Pat Connelly (@pc1145N) January 12, 2017 So Marie Osmond would gladly perform for trump? Nutrisystem, she is not fit to represent you. She has poor habits and poor judgment. — prudence (@Adivinadora) January 11, 2017 NutriSystem has not yet issued a statement regarding Marie Osmond’s stance on the upcoming Donald Trump inauguration, but the company probably isn’t very happy with her. Marie Osmond is one of just a few artists who would be willing to perform at the Trump inauguration. The very short confirmed list of performers for the ceremony includes America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who will sing the national anthem, and members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes. While Marie Osmond has not officially been asked to take part in Trump’s inauguration, other artists, such as Moby, have been asked to participate in inaugural galas and have turned the requests down. Moby posted to Instagram to reveal that he had been approached to DJ a Trump inaugural ball, sarcastically musing that if he were to accept, he would play Public Enemy and Stockhausen to “entertain the Republicans.” Moby also added that he would only accept the job if Trump would release his tax returns to the public. Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns? A photo posted by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:52am PST As for Marie Osmond, she is currently enjoying some fun and sun, just across the border from all of the hoopla. Osmond posted a pic of herself and her husband, Steve Craig, enjoying a vacation in Mexico. Osmond remarried her first husband last year, more than 30 years after divorcing him. Loving being on #vacation with my sweetheart! ❤ #TimeOffWellSpent #Mexico #BabyYoureCrazy pic.twitter.com/o8CR2faeGJ — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) January 11, 2017 Take a look at the video below to see Marie Osmond performing her signature duet with her brother Donny Osmond. [Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Nutrisystem]

