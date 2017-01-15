Mark Hamill Channels His Inner 'Joker' While Reading Donald Trump's Tweets

Donald Trump’s tweets are once again grabbing the limelight but this time it’s not the president-elect who’s responsible for it. The man who is giving Trump’s tweets a life of its own is a famous Jedi master with a scary laugh. Mark Hamill, the actor who made Luke Skywalker a household name, is reading Donald Trump’s tweets in a manner that will send shivers down anyone’s spine. Hamill is not only famous for portraying the farmer boy who became a Jedi Master in a galaxy far, far away, but he’s also famous for portraying the Batman’s most iconic and most vile nemesis—the Joker. [Image by Esteban Felix/AP Images] Since 1992, Mark Hamill has been lending his voice to portray the role of the Joker in the original Batman: The Animated Series and other spin-off films and series. His take on the Dark Knight’s most famous foe was lauded by TV and film critics everywhere and it catapulted the Star Wars actor into stellar heights in the voice acting industry. The last time Hamill lent his voice as the Joker was when DC released their animated film version of Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s Batman: The Killing Joke. Prior to the production, Hamill said that he’s grown tired of playing Batman’s nemesis but he is open to playing the Joker again if DC chose the Killing Joke as their next film project. It seems though that Hamill is open to playing the maniacal nemesis of Batman once more if only to ridicule a real-life person. Hamill first read Trump’s tweet on New Year’s Eve where the president-elect tried to join in the holiday cheer while bashing his “enemies” at the same time. The Trumpster quote #1#ANewJeersToast https://t.co/qZQEGU18r6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2017 The effect was hilarious and disconcerting at the same time since Hamill has long perfected the Joker’s laugh, which hints of malice and contempt. Hamill wasn’t through with Donald Trump’s tweets though when he went on the offensive once more and used another one of the president-elect’s disparaging remarks about multi Academy Award-winning actress, Meryl Streep. Trump targeted the actress recently when the latter gave a speech during the Golden Globes ceremony that clearly attacked the president-elect. In her acceptance speech for receiving the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep referred to Donald Trump when she spoke about the president-elect’s behavior in one of his campaign rallies. Streep was referring to the time that Trump ridiculed a reporter who was disabled, and she said that “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.” The actress never mentioned Trump’s name but everyone who was watching knew who she was referring to, especially the president-elect. After the incident, Trump went on Twitter and had a few things to say about the multi-awarded actress. Donald Trump’s tweets said that Meryl Streep was an “over-rated” actress and a “Hillary flunky” and he tried to downplay his behavior during that time, saying that he never intended to disrespect a disabled person. Trump said that this attack on his character is just the media, and people like Streep, trying to make him look bad again. Now, it’s Mark Hamill who is making Donald Trump look bad and though his audio clips are funny to listen to, it’s hard to ignore that Trump as the Joker is unnerving as well. Mark Hamill read Donald Trump’s tweets as the Joker last Saturday afternoon and he titled the clip Return of the Trumpster. Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017 In the audio clip he read Trump’s rants on Meryl Streep, and the voice of the Joker is scary enough for anyone to hope that the Batman is just nearby to give him a proper beating. According to Variety, Hamill started voicing Donald Trump’s tweets as the Joker after Matt Oswalt, Patton Oswalt’s brother, said on Twitter that Trump’s tweets would sound “like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.” Hamill took his cue and the rest is history, and seeing how much a lot of people loved what the actor did it won’t be a surprise if the Joker keeps on reading Donald Trump’s tweets. [Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images] [Featured Image by Steve Cohn/Invision for Lionsgate Home Ent./AP Images]

