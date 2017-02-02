Maroon 5 Frontman Adam Levine To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is finally getting his coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. In a recent report by Billboard, the 37-year-old vocalist has been confirmed to join the list of celebrities whose names were embedded on the iconic star. The “She Will Be Loved” singer marks the 2,601st personality to receive a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Adam will receive and unveil his star on February with a ceremony which includes speeches from his The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton and rock icon Sammy Hagar. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine at the 2016 American Music Awards. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Levine will be given recognition under the Recording category for his outstanding music career as Maroon 5’s vocalist and songwriter. Aside from his music career, Adam also made a name for himself as a television personality particularly as one of the judges on The Voice since 2011. Avid fans of Maroon 5 and Adam are ecstatic about the news especially since they have been rooting for him to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for quite a while now. In fact, the Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez revealed in a statement that fans worldwide have been bombarding them with queries as to when Adam will get his star. “Adam Levine fans have been patiently waiting for this day. Fans from around the world have been constantly checking with us saying, ‘When? When?’ Now is the time, and we invite all of Adam’s fans to join us and enjoy Levine’s ‘moves like Jagger!’ and hear his voice.” Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled on February 10, 11:30 a.m. PST and will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com Meanwhile, the upcoming 12th season of The Voice is expected to be another interesting run for both contestants and judges. All four coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys – will have all-star advisers to help them out in coaching young talents for The Voice Season 12. Earlier this week, The Voice‘s official Twitter account confirmed that coach Gwen Stefani enlisted the multi-awarded diva Celine Dion as her celebrity adviser. Dion expressed her eagerness to be part of the team, admitting that she’s “very excited” about it. On the other hand, coach Blake Shelton will be getting assistance from fellow country music singer Luke Bryan. According to reports, Luke has already filmed his The Voice appearances. Alicia Keys also revealed her chosen adviser, DJ Khaled. The songstress proudly claims that Khaled will bring “diversity” to The Voice Season 12. As for Adam, the Maroon 5 singer has tapped the Grammy Award winner John Legend to be his partner in coaching his team. The two hung out together in previous events such the Grammys and Academy Awards. Both are also first-time dads to Dusty Rose (Adam’s daughter) and Luna (John’s daughter). Adam Levine & John Legend on The Voice ???????????? #thevoice #adamlevine #johnlegend #musicians #songwriter A photo posted by @hello.forever.fangirl on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:42pm PST It can be recalled that Adam has been rumored to be leaving The Voice due to his alleged conflict with co-judge Miley Cyrus. The two have been the subject of controversies for their rumored feud. Reports claimed that Adam and Miley do not get along on the set and is causing too much drama. And now that Cyrus is gone, sources claimed that Adam is really happy about it. Rumors suggest that the Maroon 5 frontman does not want Cyrus back and prefers to have Gwen instead. “[Adam was] just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back. Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever” However, things may not go that way as Miley has been confirmed to be back for the 13th season of The Voice. It remains unclear though whether Adam and the rest of the coaches will remain the in the show. Catch Adam Levine and the rest of the coaches when The Voice Season 12 kicks off on February 27. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]