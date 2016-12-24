'Married To Medicine' Heavenly Kimes Apologizes For Gay Comment Re: Lisa Nicole Cloud's Husband, Denies Drinking Problem

The latest Married to Medicine episode that aired on Friday night showed a very heated argument between Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Lisa Nicole Cloud during Quad Webb-Lunceford’s birthday party for her husband. Several serious accusations were hurled during the argument, including Heavenly’s claim that Lisa herself calls her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, gay. Lisa in turn accused Heavenly of having a drinking problem. According to Lisa, Heavenly’s drinking problem is so bad that she hides her alcohol in coffee mugs. As the episode aired, Heavenly actually apologized for saying what she did regarding Darren. At first, a viewer criticized Heavenly, as well as Toya Bush-Harris, for repeatedly saying that Darren’s gay. The viewer said that she expected more from Heavenly. The only thing @Tweet_Toya and @Dr_Heavenly can think to say is Darren’s gay. I expect more from Heavenly she’s smart, but Toya #Married2Med — Meiko (@Meiko75) December 24, 2016 Heavenly pointed out that during the argument, she didn’t actually say that Darren’s gay but only that Lisa calls him gay. Heavenly then seemed to make light of her claim that Lisa calls Darren gay by pointing out that she calls her own husband “daddy.” I didn’t say he was gay ! I said his wife calls him gay …I call my hubby daddy … #toeachhisown https://t.co/a3eBvJJne6 — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 24, 2016 The viewer replied that it doesn’t matter what Heavenly calls her husband, she should just stop putting Lisa’s husband into her arguments with Lisa. @Dr_Heavenly @Tweet_Toya I’m aware of what you call your husband. Say what you want to her, just please stop putting her husband in it. — Meiko (@Meiko75) December 24, 2016 Heavenly actually agreed that she shouldn’t have brought up Darren during her argument with Lisa and that she’s sorry she did it. Heavenly added that Darren’s a really nice guy. You are right. He is a really nice guy! I’m soo sorry. ! I shouldn’t have said that! #NoExcuse https://t.co/QRDCzoPK4a — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 24, 2016 You Haven’t Seen the Last of Lisa Nicole Cloud and Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ Showdown https://t.co/cSly4HVBEu pic.twitter.com/9TALPAHkhG — Bravotv (@Bravotv) December 14, 2016 Yet Lisa didn’t buy Heavenly’s apology. Lisa told Heavenly that she has said sorry before for bringing up her husband and has promised to not do it anymore, only to do it again. @Dr_Heavenly How many times did you tell me you were sorry. I wont talk about your husband and then in the very next scene attack him again. — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 According to Lisa, it’s Heavenly’s standard behavior to say sorry but then continue the same unacceptable behavior. @Dr_Heavenly Thats’ your MO. You say Im sorry and keep doing the same unacceptable behavior. Apologies only work if they are sincere. — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 Lisa also denied Heavenly’s claim that she calls her husband gay. Lisa tweeted that Heavenly’s just throwing stuff out there. @Dr_Heavenly You just throwing stuff out there. I dont call my husband gay. — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 Lisa called out both Heavenly and Toya for slandering her husband. Lisa warned that her co-stars will have their day coming. They are way out of line. It’s slander. “Every dog will have it’s day” https://t.co/38miOsoVs7 — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa Nicole Cloud warned Toya Bush-Harris several weeks ago, via social media, that her husband is not under contract with the show and so can sue for slander. The warning came after Toya was shown, in a previous episode, yelling at Lisa that she’s “tacky” for trying to have a baby “with a dude who was called gay last year.” On season 3 of Married to Medicine, a man claimed to some of Lisa’s co-stars that he had a sexual relationship with Dr. Darren Naugles, a claim that both Lisa and Darren vehemently denied and continue to deny. When another viewer asked Lisa whether she's a hypocrite for crying slander since she called Quad Webb-Lunceford and Mariah Huq lesbians several times in a past season, Lisa defended herself by saying that she apologized for that and didn't bring it up again after that season ended. Let’s not be a hypocrite #Married2Med — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) December 24, 2016 @RealityTVBliss I apologized and didn’t keep repeating it over and over all season and I also am not talking about it this season — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 Lisa also defended herself from Heavenly Kimes’ accusation that she spoke badly about other people and their marriages during their previous meeting together. The argument between Heavenly and Lisa during Quad’s party started when Heavenly lashed out at Lisa for saying negative things about some of their co-stars and their marriages when they previously met up to discuss the relationship conference that there were going to do with one another. Heavenly told Toya that Lisa joked about her financial situation and also suggested that Dr. Jackie and her husband may not have a close relationship. According to Lisa, the things she said were taken out of context and twisted by Heavenly, as usual. The things I said were taken out of context and twisted around as always… it’s nothing new #Married2Med — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 It was after Heavenly told the other women what Lisa supposedly said about them that Lisa retaliated by claiming that Heavenly has a drinking problem, going so far as hiding her alcohol under the guise of drinking coffee. While Heavenly is now apologizing for bringing up Lisa’s husband during their argument, Lisa isn’t apologizing for claiming that Heavenly has a drinking problem. In fact, Lisa seems to be sticking by her claim. Lisa tweeted that it’s foolish to argue with people when they’ve been drinking. #married2med Some peopleare so ignorant, Its foolish to even argue with them….especially when they’ve been drinking. — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 Lisa also tweeted that Heavenly was slurring her speech during that Married to Medicine scene. #married2med A hit dog will hollar….drinka….you slurring your speech now. — Lisa Nicole Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) December 24, 2016 Dr. Heavenly Kimes, however, dismissed Lisa Nicole Cloud’s claim as just a desperate attempt to take her down. Very desperate #desparatehousewives https://t.co/IthN5ndTys — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 24, 2016 [Featured Image by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network]

