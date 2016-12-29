Matthew McConaughey Is Open To Return For 'True Detective' Season 3

Matthew McConaughey says he wants to do another season of True Detective, according to People magazine. The 47-year-old actor, who starred on True Detective‘s Season 1 opposite Woody Harrelson, says he’s open to returning for Season 3. Matthew McConaughey has talked about returning to ‘True Detective’ for a third season https://t.co/3eKkpHvANq pic.twitter.com/b1FOv7g8EA — NME (@NME) December 20, 2016 It appears that Matthew McConaughey may still hunt some serial killers in the future. Earlier this month, the actor appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he addressed rumors that he might appear in Season 3 of the HBO hit limited series. Matthew McConaughey, who played the troubled detective named Rustin “Rust” Cohle on True Detective, was initially set to play the part of Marty (who was eventually played by Harrelson) but then after reading the script he thought Cohle really spoke to him. Matthew McConaughey admitted that he couldn’t wait to hear what comes out of his character’s mouth, and so did millions of True Detective fans! After the less-than-successful Season 2, which had an all-new cast including Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams, McConaughey says he could appear in Season 3 if given the opportunity. Can Someone Give Matthew McConaughey a ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Script Already? https://t.co/SH2cjv0Yjm pic.twitter.com/Bt9l6XetEM — Esquire (@esquire) December 21, 2016 While Matthew McConaughey admits that he gets asked about True Detective Season 3 “all the time,” he says “the ball’s not advanced at all.” “I’ve talked to the creator Nic Pizzolatto who’s taking a little break from it.” Matthew McConaughey was quick to add that if the True Detective Season 3 script was well-written, like in Season 1, he wouldn’t “hesitate for a second” to take on the role. “Oh, I’m open to it for sure.” And while Matthew McConaughey has time off from thinking about True Detective, he is spending time with his wife and three kids in Brazil for the holidays, according to ET Online. The Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club actor said his children even learned Portuguese to go to Brazil. Matthew McConaughey told Seth Meyers about his memorable Christmas Eve trip with… – https://t.co/6rFXIKiZww pic.twitter.com/t3sYWFkEK7 — What You Know, Rocks (@WhatYouKnowRock) December 28, 2016 When Matthew McConaughey stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just before Christmas, he shared his plans for the holidays. The Sing actor revealed that he, his wife Camila Alves, and their three kids were going to Brazil to visit Alves family this holiday season. “The kids are taking Portuguese classes for the last week. They already know a lot of Portuguese, but they’re taking Portuguese classes five hours a day for the last week in prep for going on this trip.” Matthew McConaughey also admitted that his three kids – sons eight-year-old Levi and three-year-old Livingston, and six-year-old daughter Vida, already speak “much better Portuguese” than he does. The Oscar-winning actor and Alves got married in 2012. Matthew McConaughey also opened up about the challenges of shooting his upcoming film Gold. In the movie, the actor had to pet a tiger with an aim to seal a business agreement with investors. TheAVClub: Matthew McConaughey becomes both a rich and a poor man in Gold https://t.co/EBxzdBuvdW pic.twitter.com/eNx5p8aHOU — Facebook Bychkov (@FacebookBychkov) December 23, 2016 Director Stephen Gaghan insisted that Matthew McConaughey pet a real tiger. And that, naturally, left the actor “scared sh*tless.” “That’s a real tiger. I was not acting in that scene. I was scared sh*tless. That was not acting.” Matthew McConaughey admits that the scene with the real tiger was so scary the director even decided to shoot the scene at the end. Just in case McConaughey gets eaten alive! “Very cleverly, the producers scheduled that ‘me touching the tiger’ scene [as] the very last scene to shoot in the movie.” Matthew McConaughey confesses that at one point he even looked at himself in the mirror and admitted those filmmakers are pretty clever. But luckily the actor wasn’t eaten alive by the lion, so viewers will have the opportunity to see the True Detective star pet a real tiger on January 27, when the film hits theaters. [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]

