Meet the Parents: Meghan Markle's Father Reportedly Introduced To Prince Harry, Actress' Brother Tells All

Meghan Markle and her boyfriend, Prince Harry, are getting more and more serious if reports are anything to go by. According to the latest, Prince William’s brother had already met the Suits actress’ parents, particularly her father. The news comes from Daily Mail, which reported that the meeting happened during one of Harry’s trips to Toronto, Canada, the film location for Suits, sometime in 2016. Meghan’s older brother, Thomas Jr., was the one who confirmed to the publication that the prince had already met their father. Thomas Jr. also disclosed in the exclusive interview that his father was even “proud” of Meghan and Harry’s relationship as both are clearly in love. According to Thomas Jr.’s account, their father knew about Meghan’s relationship to the royal blood even from the start and that he first met Harry in Toronto six months ago. The actress’ half-brother continued to reveal that their father is happy about their romance. Meghan and her father have always been close and it made him extremely proud of her for finding someone she can be happy with. Meghan Markle’s brother revealed that their father has met Prince Harry [Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images] Meghan Markle’s 50-year-old brother also said that he would love to meet the prince and shake his hand. Other than that, he said that Harry doesn’t have to do anything to impress his girl’s parents or the entire family. “I think it is wonderful. As long as he takes care of and loves Meg, he doesn’t have to do anything else – although I would like to shake his hand and meet him.” As for Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Radlan, Thomas Jr. said that he doesn’t know if she has already met Prince Harry. Daily Mail approached Radlan, a 60-year-old yoga therapist and social worker, last year to ask what she can say about the then-unconfirmed relationship between her daughter and Prince Harry, but she refused to give a comment. News of Prince Harry meeting Meghan Markle’s parents is expected to go big as it only suggests that the couple is getting more serious about their relationship. There were reports that Meghan had already met Harry’s family. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in November 2016 that her sources revealed how Meghan got to meet Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, during her visit to the Kensington Palace. The actress, however, was not able to meet Prince Charles, since there was not enough time, Nicholl added. Meghan Markle and her Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty [Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images] Although Thomas Jr. had given away details about his father meeting the prince, neither Meghan nor Harry confirmed this. The 35-year-old actress has made sure to maintain her privacy ever since rumors of their affair broke out and especially when an official statement from the royal palace was released, confirming their relationship. She did, however, talk about her parents and about her being bi-racial in an article she had written. Posted on Elle UK, Meghan’s article detailed about her childhood experience being a bi-racial kid, especially how she got asked a lot about what her background is. “While I could say Pennsylvania and Ohio, and continue this proverbial two-step, I instead give them what they’re after: ‘My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I’m half black and half white.’” Meghan Markle’s parents met at a studio where her dad was a lighting director for a soap opera and her mom a temp. “I like to think he was drawn to her sweet eyes and her Afro, plus their shared love of antiques. Whatever it was, they married and had me.” Apparently, their marriage did not last as Meghan Markle’s parents divorced when she was just six years old. Despite that, she remains close with them, with Doria often seen with her during her red carpet appearances. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]