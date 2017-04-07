Meghan Trainor Has Secret Surgery: Second Vocal Procedure, Unable To Speak For Months

Meghan Trainer had a secret surgery and revealed that the second vocal procedure was extremely “tough” for her during her appearance on Ellen on Friday. Second surgery needed Meghan Trainer came forward and told Ellen that she had undergone a second procedure on her vocal chords, which is why she has been flying under the radar these past few months, according to E! News. “I’m trying not to cry. It was tough. It was tough. I really couldn’t talk since December,” she shared. “It was three months of vocal rest and then we decided let’s do the surgery before Ellen. And then when we recover. It’s going to be tight but you’ll be able to sing on Ellen.” “And we did it.” “We pulled it off.” ???????? thank you @ryan.trainor for making this for me hahaha ITS GONNA BE SO LIT???????? @theellenshow A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT She thanks her new boyfriend for helping her recover The singer dedicated her gratitude to her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, who was by her side throughout the surgery and afterward to take care of her. “The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me so I would spell out words for him and I’d get frustrated and I’d be like, [signing] ‘No, wrong!’ and he would learn and he stuck with me through it.” Ellen congratulated the “All About That Bass” singer on finding such a stand-up guy, to which Trainor jokingly replied, “I did it! I found one!” and added that he was “better than whatever I wished for.” Thank you @theellenshow for the best day! Truly my favorite performance! #imalady @smurfsmovie???????????? A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT Meghan’s first surgery was two years back Back in 2015, Meghan had to undergo her first vocal surgery to repair a hemorrhaged vocal chord, according to People. “I have to be more strict and try not to get sick, even though it’s hard with the schedules.” Since her first surgery, the singer has said she tries to be “more aware” of her voice. “I know when I’m using it too much and I can feel it still, and I know when I’m like, ‘We’re gonna not talk.’” RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Meghan Trainor Tops Billboard’s Adult Contemporary For The First Time, And Why She Asked Everyone She Met To Find Her Someone To Love Meghan Trainor, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, And Sia Had Worst Songs Of 2016 [Opinion] Backstreet Boys: The Story Behind The Chipotle Ad, And Writing New Material With Meghan Trainor Harry Styles Loses Out To Niall Horan? Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Latest Crush Meghan Trainor Receives Harsh Media, Fan Backlash Following Recent Comments And thank you to the amazing men who helped put this show together too! @tommymbruce @darrenbaber @enriquethetailor @giannetos @timschoenhals @drewtaubenfeld @brittonbillik @rjcecil76 @jonathannormanla???? #imalady A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT Her boyfriend gives her all the confidence in the world Meghan also recently opened up to Cosmopolitan about her semi-new relationship, saying that her new boyfriend has boosted her self-esteem. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it—every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘Bass’ did.” Next up for the songstress is another album. Trainor said that she wrote “six songs” about her new boyfriend while they were on the road together even titling one of the new tracks, ‘Marry Me’.” He looks at me like this everyday, all the time, even when I think I look a mess ❤ I love you @darylsabara A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT Check out Meghan Trainor’s full interview with Cosmopolitan in the May 2017 issue. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images]