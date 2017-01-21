Melania Trump Fans Mistake Katie Holmes For Jackie Kennedy While Insulting Michelle Obama

Melania Trump fans were eager to compare her to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis after seeing the ensemble that she chose for Donald Trump’s swearing in as the 45th President of the United States. However, some of Melania’s admirers confused Jackie Kennedy with actress Katie Holmes when attempting to praise the new first lady. Melania Trump kicked off Inauguration Day in a powder blue ensemble that has been likened to the pastel dress suit that Jackie Kennedy wore during her husband’s 1961 inauguration. However, as Racked reports, some Twitter users mistakenly used pictures of Katie Holmes to compare the two first ladies’ looks. Melania Trump dons powder blue @RalphLauren outfit harkening back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic style pic.twitter.com/txEtPRhfnQ — Andrew Martin (@OfficialAMart) January 20, 2017 This person got to vote in an American election and can’t tell the difference between Jackie O and Katie Holmes playing Jackie O pic.twitter.com/5YE8FYg9sD — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) January 20, 2017 As you can see, the photos on the left are actually images of actress Katie Holmes sporting a costume based on Jackie Kennedy’s iconic dress. Holmes portrayed Kennedy in the Reelz channel’s 2011 TV miniseries The Kennedys, and the Wrap reports that the former Dawson’s Creek star recently reprised her role as Jackie O in a sequel miniseries titled The Kennedys: After Camelot. It will premiere April 2 on Reelz. MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid called out the “bland racism” of one Melania Trump’s male fans who took a dig at Michelle Obama’s appearance while praising Melania’s sartorial selection for her husband’s inauguration. “Beauty is finally restored to the White House,” the Twitter user wrote. Reid responded by calling this comment “so 1934.” A. That’s not Jackie Kennedy. It’s actress Katie Holmes. B. That kind of bland racism is so 1934. https://t.co/oYwwulW7ZY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 20, 2017 Melania Trump’s ensemble was a creation of American designer Ralph Lauren, according to the Los Angeles Times. She wore a cashmere mock turtleneck dress underneath a cashmere cropped cutaway coat, both from the Ralph Lauren Collection. Melania completed her ensemble with a pair of sky blue, suede gloves that were also Ralph Lauren creations. It was Melania’s first look as first lady, and the New York Daily News reports that it received rave reviews on Twitter. Fashionistas were also fans of her simple but elegant ensemble. “Classic Americana,” said celebrity stylist Sara Cooper. “She managed to restylize the retro Jackie O style and bring it high fashion with the voluminous and dramatic jacket.” Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren for #Inauguration day https://t.co/TC9komUQR5 pic.twitter.com/3EKCOGyTmZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2017 However, not everyone was a fan of Melania Trump’s decision to channel a former first lady who is so respected and admired. Nylon called her Inauguration Day ensemble an “uninspired” replica of Jackie Kennedy’s powder blue dress suit. “While it’s clear that Trump is trying to similarly channel one of the most poised first ladies of all time, something about it doesn’t feel very authentic,” the magazine wrote. “Those outdated gloves, that particular shade of light blue, and just the overall retro-ness off the look doesn’t quite fit with her typically ‘corporate’ style. All in all, it seems pretty forced on her part.” Melania Trump was criticized for trying to channel Jackie Kennedy [Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images] As Glamour reports, Ralph Lauren also designed the white pantsuit that Hillary Clinton wore to Donald Trump’s inauguration. However, some critics weren’t buying the designer’s attempt to be bipartisan. Ralph Lauren faced an outcry from social media users who were upset by the designer’s decision to dress the wife of a man who has a terrible track record with women and minorities, and some Twitter users have been calling for a boycott of Ralph Lauren products. They’ve been using the #GrabYourWallet and #BoycottRalphLauren hashtags to discourage their followers from purchasing anything produced by the fashion brand. However, designers who give in to public pressure and decline to dress the new first lady risk facing the wrath of the new president. Tom Ford is one of a handful of popular designers who have refused to help Melania fill her new closet with clothing worth thousands of dollars, and Donald Trump was thinking about this slight the day before he was sworn in as president. “I never liked him or his designs,” Trump reportedly said during the Leadership Luncheon at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. “He’s never had something to dress like that [pointing to his wife, who was in the room at the time].” Luckily for Melania Trump, Ralph Lauren isn’t the only designer willing to dress her. Tommy Hilfiger, Diane von Furstenberg, and Karl Lagerfeld are just a few of the “big league” names who may create high fashion looks for the new first lady. [Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images]