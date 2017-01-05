Melania Trump's Dress Puts Target On Famous Designer's Back After He Raves About It On Social Media

The black dress that Melania Trump wore on New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago has put a target on a famous designer’s back after he raved about it on social media. On Saturday, the future first lady was seen wearing a $2,995 Dolce & Gabbana that created its own headlines. Numerous fashion designers are ready to pounce on any of their colleagues willing to dress Melania Trump. Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana didn’t care what awaited him, he was proud to see one of his designs on Mrs. Trump and posted his comment on Instagram. “Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you???????? #madeinitaly????????,” Gabbana captioned the photo. Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you ???????? #madeinitaly???????? A photo posted by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST When Stefano Gabbana saw that one of his dresses worn by Melania Trump was newsworthy, he posted an article by The Telegraph onto his Instagram account with the caption: “X 1 dress ❤❤ thank you!!!” What followed in Gabbana’s posts was a torrent of negative comments. The designer didn’t back down from firing back at them. “Please you dont buy anymore my fashion please!!! I dont need a ignorant costumer [sic]!!!” Gabbana wrote, adding that it was “just 1 dress” and not a political statement on his behalf. It’s unknown if Gabbana designed the dress for Melania Trump to wear on New Year’s Eve or if it was purchased off-the-rack. Regardless, he’s made his stance clear to the fashion world that he has no issues over working with her as the first lady. Although Melania has worn D&C gowns for other events in the past few months, this occasion was different because Stefano Gabbana reacted to it at a time when the heat is on designers to distance themselves from the Trump name. Chaos in the fashion industry ignited after one of Michelle Obama’s fashion designers published an open letter to social media in November about refusing to dress Melania Trump. Sophie Theallet pleaded with other designers to follow her lead if they were opposed to Donald Trump’s views. Theallet expressed in her letter that the president-elect doesn’t embrace diversity or cultural differences, which play a significant role in the fashion industry. “As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom, and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next First Lady,” Theallet wrote. “The rhetoric of racism, sexism, and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by.” Theallet concluded by writing that “integrity is the only true currency.” It was her way of saying that despite the money or fame working with such a public figure would bring, staying true to one’s core values is paramount. In the weeks that followed, several big name designers echoed the same sentiment. They include Tom Ford, Derek Lam, and Phillip Lim. Conversely, there are designers more than willing to work with Mrs. Trump. They include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Thom Browne and Diane von Furstenberg. Hilfiger said dressing Melania Trump shouldn’t be “political.” Other designers Mrs. Trump favors are clothes by Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera. It’s unclear if any of them will help fill the first lady’s wardrobe once Donald Trump is inaugurated. “I think that in two or three months [designers will] reach out, because it’s fashion,” Herrera told Business Insider. “You’ll see everyone dressing Melania. She’s representing the United States.” Dolce & Gabbana designer thanked Melania Trump for wearing their dress: https://t.co/QNaZ1Fh1Ip pic.twitter.com/Db3otLPsQT — Glamour (@glamourmag) January 4, 2017 Fashion designers willing to dress Melania Trump will get all of the publicity they want, but having thick skin might be required — at least until the dust settles after Donald Trump takes office. [Featured Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx