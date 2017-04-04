Melania Trump's New White House Portrait Draws Harsh Criticism

The First Lady’s official White House portrait has been revealed, and some people are busy finding fault with the photo. While some sources are calling Melania Trump’s new portrait “glamorous,” others are saying the former model is “heavily airbrushed.” Style site Harper’s Bazaar posted an article on Facebook detailing reactions as people got a glimpse of the portrait, which was released Monday. The site highlighted the criticism Trump received over the image as numerous people weighed in on Twitter. “…some viewers were quick to point out a few details on the picture, like her massive 25 carat diamond ring in clear view, the visible airbrushing and the fact that a statement on the photo referred to the White House as her “new residence,” even though she still lives in New York City with her and Donald’s son Barron.” In fact, Harper’s Bazaar titled the article “The Funniest Reactions to Melania Trump’s Portrait.” Viewers made fun of everything from Trump’s makeup to her pose as they critiqued the First Lady’s appearance. “What filter is this @FLOTUS” “Melania looks like she’s about to drop the most [fire] ballad of 1987.” [Image by The White House/Getty Images] Some even criticized where in the White House Melania opted to pose for the portrait as they poked fun of the background. Anyone know why Melania Trump’s portrait was taken in front of the Muppet Babies Window? pic.twitter.com/EOLfwfBggE — Sasha Stewart (@ArtfulStew) April 3, 2017 Others weighed in on the fact Melania decided to showcase her huge diamond ring Donald Trump gifted her on their 10th anniversary. “And Melania’s official portrait is out. All the airbrushing could almost make you ignore the $3 million ring.” Facebook users took to sharing their opinions on the Harper’s Bazaar post as they debated if the portrait was tasteful or not. One commenter mentioned the photo captured Melania’s personality as the fashion designer enjoys glamorous things. “She is a beautiful woman. They do not have to airbrush her. Yes the photo is very Vegas looking to me but that is who she is. Glitter, glam, diamonds, Etc.” Other social media users suggested reactions would be different if it was a photo of Hillary Clinton. “Of course it did….cause its her…had it been Killary I mean Hillary…the same people critiquing would be lighting candles and worshiping it. And No Im not a Trump supporter.” Actress Alyssa Milano even called out Melania over her choice to wear the 25-carat ring as she said it could feed a lot of people in the United States, according to Us Weekly. “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings.” [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] However, the site didn’t stop there as it detailed all the bling Melania wore for the portrait and the fact her suit is designed by Dolce & Gabbana. “The Slovenia native also has an expensive-looking ring on her other perfectly manicured hand.” Us Weekly quoted the statement Melania gave with the official White House portrait in which she states she’s looking forward to serving as the First Lady. “I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years.” However, most people could only focus on her looks as they ignored politics in order to critic the portrait. Even the BBC got in on the action as the media outlet said Melania seemed to be heavily edited in the “gauzy” photo. The publication went on to quote Cosmopolitan as the popular magazine made fun of Trump’s newest photo. “This soft lighting is like only the classiest ’90s mall glamour shot photo could offer!” While some people were busy passing judgment on Melania’s White House portrait, others offered support even if they don’t support Donald Trump as president. “It is her wedding ring. Should she take it off to please people? I’m not a fan of the Trump regime but this tearing apart of women really is sickening.” What do you think of Melania Trump’s official White House portrait? [Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]