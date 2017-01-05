Melissa Gorga ENVY Boutique: ‘RHONJ’ Star Says Business Partner Emptied Out The Store

Melissa Gorga may be preparing for a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as the previous season was a successful one for her. Not only did she work things out with Teresa Giudice, but Gorga also opened up her first fashion show, the ENVY Boutique in New Jersey. And while she was proud of her accomplishments, she quickly started facing some hardships. Her business partner, Jackie, seemed to put her personal life and vacations over the success of the store and her social media helper appeared to be out for Teresa Giudice. And now, Melissa has temporarily shut down her store thanks to her business partner. According to a new tweet, Melissa Gorga is now starting to open up about what went wrong with the ENVY store. And as it turns out, her business partner may not have been trustworthy. While her website says that the store is temporarily closed, Gorga is now opening up about how Jackie has betrayed her and essentially taken inventory out of the store without Gorga knowing about it. “No other way to be. I work hard for what I want & I always try to do right by people. Unfortunately not everyone thinks that way,” Melissa Gorga tweeted this week after news of the store closure hit the internet, to which one person replied, “Is it true your business partner emptied ENVY? So sorry. Love u Melissa stay strong #RHONJ.” #RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga temporary closes her boutique following ‘difference of opinion’ with business partner https://t.co/THIeAEhxEd pic.twitter.com/QdIvlcl1VZ — People Magazine (@people) January 5, 2017 “It’s true. Thank you so much,” Melissa Gorga replied to the person, confirming that Jackie Robinson had completely emptied out the store, to which some people inquired about orders placed on the store’s website, including some pre-sales for shirts and hoodies. It’s possible that Gorga doesn’t have an answer as to when the orders will be shipped out. If her business partner took all of the inventory, then Melissa may not have anything to ship out to fans. Maybe she will return the money or find another way to fulfill the orders. While one can imagine things went down behind closed doors, Melissa’s rep has revealed that they are parting ways because they can’t agree on the operations of the business. According to PEOPLE, Melissa Gorga and Jackie are splitting up as business partners because of a difference of opinion. “Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique. Melissa and her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions,” a rep has revealed about the store closure, according to PEOPLE. On the ENVY store website, Gorga has revealed that the store and the website is under a remodel and people should check back soon. Maybe Melissa is thinking about how she can relaunch her ENVY boutique without a business partner, as she doesn’t want to be in the same situation again. @Teresa_Giudice and @MelissaGorga attend awards honoring #LGBTQ youth https://t.co/3yJJubwKuV pic.twitter.com/25DZObn7HZ — OMJ (@omjfeed) December 8, 2016 When Gorga opened her store on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she seemed to trust Robinson even though she had never talked about her on the show. And some people were wondering how she knew Jackie, since she was so trusting. Her husband, Joe Gorga, kept talking about how she needed to pass on the control to a business partner, so she could stay at home with the kids. And maybe this push resulted in her trusting the wrong person. What do you think of Melissa Gorga opening up on Twitter about her business partner emptying the store behind her back? [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun]

