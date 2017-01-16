Melissa McCarthy Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss From Low-Carb Diet In New TV Land Show 'Nobodies'

Melissa McCarthy has been stunning her fans with her 75-pound weight loss, which she has credited to a low-carb, high-protein diet. The actress flaunted her slimmer figure recently as she promoted the success of her TV Land show, Nobodies. McCarthy’s show, which she produces with Ben Falcone, is a comedy series, according to the Wrap. Two months prior to the Season 1 premiere of Nobodies, TV Land has ordered a second season. The show features, and also is written and executive produced by, Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras. The three alums of the Groundlings portray what happens as they attempt to get one of their famous pals for a script they developed, with the goal of becoming well-known in Hollywood. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are executive producers of and star in ‘Nobodies’ on TV Land. [Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images] With Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone also serving as executive producers, Michael McDonald is taking on the roles of executive producer, director, and showrunner. The pilot will feature Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Jim Rash, and Nat Faxon as guest stars. “Picking up Nobodies for season two was a no-brainer when all these extremely talented people are behind it,” praised Keith Cox, president of development and production for TV Land. “It’s a bold, quirky, hilarious look at what happens when you will do or say anything to succeed in Hollywood.” McCarthy will be showing off her 75-pound weight loss as one of the stars of Nobodies as well as executive-producing. The Hollywood Reporter noted that some may view her appearance on TV as a surprise because her schedule is so packed with films. Also unexpected: The role that Melissa plays. Melissa McCarthy lost 75 pounds with a high-protein, low-carb diet. [Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images] “We play horrible versions of ourselves,” joked McCarthy about her role as well as the role of her husband, Ben Falcone. “Ben and I are actually very much a part of the show.” The reason for their involvement resides in her friendship of 20 years with the three individuals who play the trio seeking fame. Like those three, McCarthy and Falcone both got their start with the Groundlings. “I just love anywhere that you can help create or be a part of really, really good work, especially when it comes from a really strong point of view,” Melissa explained. Some of those who will appear on the show are friends from that sketch-comedy troupe, such as Kristen Wiig, Michaela Watkins, Cheryl Hines, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash. “They’re all our dear friends,” revealed McCarthy. “When you know everybody that’s so talented like that, you don’t have to go very far. … Luckily, everyone was very game for that.” The 75-pound weight loss that Melissa will be flaunting in her new show comes from diet dedication, according to Foods 4 Better Health. Her high-protein, low-carb diet features lots of green vegetables and some fruit, and protein such as eggs, fish, and chicken. To avoid snacking on junk food, McCarthy reportedly sips water with lemon or eats vegetables such as broccoli. She also drinks a daily smoothie consisting of kale, apple, spinach, and chia seeds and also sips green tea. In addition to dieting, Melissa reportedly works out five days a week, doing a variety of exercises, including kickboxing and martial arts. In addition, McCarthy performs resistance training, such as push-ups, reverse crunches, wall sits, hamstring ball curls, and body weight squats. Her fitness regime also involves dumbbell squats, dumbbell walking lunges, rope skipping, rowing, burpees, machine chest presses, and barbell deadlifts. Melissa initially did not intend to lose so much weight, an insider told In Touch Weekly. The actress initially changed her routine in order to shape up for a role as an undercover agent in Spy. But her transformation for that role turned into a serious lifestyle shift. “Melissa never expected to drop all this weight,” said the source. “She has no intention of losing any more, but if by following the same plan, it drops off, she’s not going to complain.” [Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]

