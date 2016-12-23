Meri Brown Speaks Out Against Rumors About The Family Of 'Sister Wives'

There are always rumors flying about the Brown family of Sister Wives. Meri Brown is usually quiet about the rumors, but for once she decided to speak out against them. The big rumors lately have been that all four wives are leaving Kody and the latest one says that Robyn will be leaving. Meri Brown went to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on the rumors, but she didn’t say exactly which ones she is talking about right now. The fans really do want to know what is true and what is not. Of course, the show does reveal some about the Brown family, but not everything. [Image By Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Meri Brown went to her Twitter account and said, “I die laughing when I hear people think they know all about our family. Here’s something, if it didn’t come from us, it’s probably a lie!????????” Meri didn’t go on to elaborate about which rumors she is talking about, but it is obvious that she wants everyone to know that some sources are putting out things about the family that aren’t the entire truth. A lot of fans are responding to Meri and are glad she is saying something. When these rumors are revealed, they always have a source, but they don’t always want to reveal who they are just that they are close to the Brown family. The Inquisitr shared one of the latest rumors about the Brown family. This rumor is that Robyn Brown is leaving the family and moving back to Utah. It sounds like she will stick it out a bit longer, but then will be gone. Now that Kody Brown has adopted her children, this would be a lot harder than it would have been before. An unnamed source shared what the source had to say about it. “She is leaving the first week in January to go back to Utah with the kids and be with her family to figure out the next step in her life. Her kids aren’t being treated very well. There were a lot of communication issues and a lot of fighting. Kody is really bad at handling stressful situations and wants to be safe all the time, and when Robyn could no longer be his source of comfort. He couldn’t handle it.” It is very possible that this is the rumor that Meri Brown is talking about right now. There have also been rumors that Meri was leaving the family after her big catfishing incident that happened last year. As of right now, Meri Brown is still part of the family, but she did admit on Sister Wives that she had told Kody to stop spending the night at her house when it was her turn. [Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Meri Brown also replied to a fan on Twitter about the rumors. The fan said, “I always wonder why people do reality shows and then get upset when people speculate. What did you think would happen?” Her response was, “Hmm, pretty sure I said I die laughing, not that I was upset. Lol!????????????” Meri isn’t letting the rumors upset her too much, but it is obvious that some things going around about the Brown family aren’t entirely true. As of right now, Kody Brown still has four wives, and they are all living with them. If some are leaving, they aren’t letting that out just yet. What do you think about Meri Brown finally speaking out against the rumors about the family? Do you think that any of the wives are actually leaving Kody Brown? Meri Brown seems to be staying for now. Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on Sunday nights on TLC. [Featured Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

