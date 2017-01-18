Michael Jackson Is A Lady Gaga 2017 Super Bowl Half Time Show Potential Influence

Lady Gaga will be performing at the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show on February 5, and there are already Michael Jackson references being made. However, few Lady Gaga fans would be surprised if she re-enacted Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 Super Bowl halftime performance because she is obsessed with the King of Pop. Of course, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga collects Michael Jackson memorabilia, and it would not be surprising if she wore something of his on stage as a homage. In the recent past, Billboard noted Lady Gaga was wearing Michael Jackson’s jacket from his visit to the White House in 1990 when he was invited to receive the Entertainer of the Year award from President George H.W. Bush. When Lady Gaga wore this special Michael Jackson jacket, it was for a Hillary Clinton rally day While it was predictable that Lady Gaga wore a political Michael Jackson jacket to a political Hillary Clinton event, it is impossible to predict which Michael Jackson piece of memorabilia that Lady Gaga will don next since she has so many. For instance, in December 2012, Lady Gaga bought over 55 pieces of Michael Jackson memorabilia, according to E! Online, and her collection keeps growing. Lady Gaga’s collection of Michael Jackson keepsakes also keeps increasing due to her friends. For Lady Gaga’s birthday in March 2016, someone brought her an art sketch by Michael Jackson that depicted dancing feet, according to TMZ. Lady Gaga will likely pay homage to Michael Jackson at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. [Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images] In fact, in 2014, it was rumored that Lady Gaga was going to open her own Michael Jackson museum based on her own collection. Items Lady Gaga owns are Michael Jackson’s Thriller jacket and a Swarovski crystal encrusted glove. Mirror quoted Lady Gaga at the time stating that Michael Jackson’s personal items being sold made her feel “uncomfortable” and that she has been spending millions of dollars to preserve the items she bought. Right after it was announced that Lady Gaga would be performing the Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga revealed that Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance was one of her top favorites. In early October, Lady Gaga revealed to ET Online that some of her ideas for the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show included helping viewers feel the “patriotism of the event” and hopes they have “this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.” However, it has long been established that Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show was not only impressive to Lady Gaga — but to everyone. Moreover, Michael Jackson’s halftime show at the Super Bowl was so groundbreaking that it redefined what halftime could be. On January 31, 1993, Michael Jackson stunned the audience when he performed at the Rose Bowl in Texas. Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show included his songs “Black or White,” “Heal the World,” “Billie Jean,” and “We are the World.” While the Super Bowl had always filled the halftime spot with entertainment, NY Times said that Michael Jackson’s performance in 1993 changed everything. Mainly, in the past, the entertainment slots for the Super Bowl were filled with “the unhip.” This sentiment was also felt by the new owner of the Super Bowl in 1992, Fox’s Rupert Murdoch. One thing that did not change is the refusal of Super Bowl officials to pay anyone for their performance for the halftime audience. When Michael Jackson asked for $1 million to perform, this astounded Super Bowl officials, and this is not the first celebrity that they have not paid over the years. Despite this, they wanted Michael Jackson’s help to “save” the Super Bowl halftime show by making it enticing to the “young, hip audiences advertisers crave.” Super Bowl performers of the past, such as Katy Perry (pictured) and Lady Gaga, are often not paid and it is rumored Michael Jackson got the same treatment. [Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images] Since Michael Jackson’s performance did actually fix the audience issues the Super Bowl was having, Michael Jackson is credited with “saving” the halftime show, according to Forbes. While it seems like the Super Bowl should be thankful for celebrities to perform at the halftime show, and that the celebrities should get payment for bringing in 100 million viewers or more, the Super Bowl officials do not see it this way. For example, although it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will be paid by the Super Bowl for “production costs,” she will not be paid for her halftime performance. Instead, Super Bowl has a policy of not paying celebrities because they are giving these musicians “exposure.” One issue that Lady Gaga will need to overcome if she does pay homage to Michael Jackson in 1993 at the 2017 Super Bowl is not overlapping with Beyonce’s MJ homage in 2016. For example, US Magazine points out that Beyonce was channeling Michael Jackson with her Super Bowl halftime show costume. Naturally, Beyonce could not get the exact jacket that Michael Jackson wore at the 1993 Super Bowl due to political reasons, but she came close to replicating it. As Time points out, Michael Jackson wore a “bandolier-draped frock coat” that was rumored to be on loan to the King of Pop by former dictator of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi. So far, there are only rumors about the expectations of Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2017 Super Bowl, and it does not sound like there are many Michael Jackson 1993 halftime show similarities. For example, while Michael Jackson had a shower of fireworks on stage and started his performance by standing motionless on stage, Lady Gaga seems to be taking on a different aspect of his 1993 performance. There are now rumors circulating by KHOU in Texas that Lady Gaga will possibly be playing on the roof of NRG Stadium. There is also a possibility that Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will involve cutting a hole in the fabric of the stadium roof and lowering her onto the stage. Hollywood Life clarifies these rumors around Lady Gaga’s performance and said that the 1993 Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show had “doubles of MJ” on the roof. Is this a sign that Lady Gaga could be replicating the entire 1993 halftime show performance by MJ? Likely, fans will not get any direct hints from Lady Gaga about her Super Bowl LI halftime show before it takes place on Sunday, February 5, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX. The event will be broadcast live from NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas. One other exciting detail that Lady Gaga fans are looking forward to at her 2017 Super Bowl halftime show performance is the possible announcement of her upcoming music tour. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]