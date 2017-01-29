Mischa Barton Attributes Recent Mental Evaluation To A Drugged Drink

Mischa Barton has been released from her recent hospitalization for mental evaluation and says that her odd behavior was caused by a drug that was put into her drink. Wednesday was Mischa’s birthday, and she says that she celebrated with some friends that night. She says that at some point during her birthday celebration, GHB was put in her drink. 31-year-old Barton told People that she actually noticed that her behavior was becoming erratic on Wednesday night and that it became increasingly so over the next few hours. Mischa Barton was admitted to the hospital following a visit to her home by the Los Angeles Police Department. They were responding to multiple calls from neighbors of her “yelling and screaming.” The behavior that led to her hospitalization took place the following morning. GHB is commonly known as the date rape drug. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” #MischaBarton, out of hospital, says she was drugged while drinking: ‘This is a lesson to all young women.’ Click the link in our bio for exclusive details. |????: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:54pm PST Mischa has a long history of drug and mental health issues that have made some doubtful about this explanation. Radar Online reports that a source told them that Barton has been heading in the wrong direction for a while and hopes that this most recent experience will serve as a wake-up call that will get her to finally get her life on track. According to the source, Barton accepted the offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars for the money, in hopes that it would help her clean things up. The source said that within two weeks Mischa was spending the money she made on drugs like cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana. #MischaBarton released from hospital, claims she was slipped date rape drug: “This is a lesson to all young women” https://t.co/Sm8mqQK06I pic.twitter.com/jSPX1Fij24 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 28, 2017 Mischa Barton points to her years on the hit show The O.C. as a difficult time personally as her weight and everything else about her personal life was put under the spotlight constantly. She took some time away from L.A. following her departure from the show in 2006. She spent some time in England, a decision she spoke of on Dancing with the Stars. “I think I just got to the point where I was like, ‘I’m not sure I’m enjoying this anymore. I just felt like I was in a machine and I couldn’t really get off. So it was time to step back. So I went back to England and it was just a year of real self-exploration.” In 2007, Mischa was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation. Then back in 2009, her family staged an intervention after she passed out from Xanax. She was involuntarily admitted for mental evaluation at that time because she was determined to be a danger to herself and/or others. E! News explains that following Barton’s release from the hospital, she said she was prescribed the Xanax following the extraction of a wisdom tooth and had an allergic reaction. In 2013, she called that experience “a full-on breakdown.” Mischa, however, denied claims that she was a danger to herself. “I was never suicidal. I was just overworked and depressed. But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation.” Mischa Barton has 61 acting credits to her name. She won two Teen Choice awards for her role on The O.C. [Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]