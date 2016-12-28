Model Cami Morrone Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Steamy Day 28 Of 'Love' Magazine's Advent Calendar

It’s a steamy day 28 of Love magazine’s advent calendar as Cami Morrone appears in nothing but lingerie. The model stars in a video remake of a scene from Blade Runner as she seductively talks to an unseen man. Cami continuously runs her hand across her hip and thigh as she sits in black lacy lingerie. She starts the minute-long clip by asking the man if he minds if she smokes. Cami then lights up the cigarette she had between her cleavage. She shows off her toned figure in the black bra and matching panties. While Cami doesn’t dance as models do in other calendar days, the sex appeal is still there as she plays with the zipper on her bralette and runs her finger around her lips. Vogue introduced Morrone to its audience back in April, calling her “the breakout Instagram star with a body to match.” ✨@camimorrone stars in @philpoynter’s latest advent film for Day 28. Wearing @dsquared2 and @agentprovocateur with make up by @hungvanngo using @marcbeauty. Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Hair @yannickdis @millbeautychannel A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:22am PST The site stated the 18-year-old is a breakout Instagram star who now has a deal with Victoria’s Secret Pink and is close friends with fellow model Hailey Baldwin. Cami also has famous parents as her father is a model and her mother is an actress, so it shouldn’t surprise fans to see the teen gracing the likes of Love. “The 5-foot-9 Los Angeles transplant and newly minted Victoria’s Secret Pink recruit is the daughter of male supermodel Maximo Morrone and Argentinian actress Lucila Solá.” Cami has close to 700,000 followers on Instagram as she shares seductive shots of her pillowy lips and strong model genes. While Love has posted a clip of Cami in her day 28 video, fans have also taken to her personal Instagram account to show their support. Commenters call her a natural beauty and flawless as they show their enthusiasm for the budding model. “love your posts! you rock” Hm???? A photo posted by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:01am PST She recently posted a bikini photo that shows off her curves and insanely toned stomach. Within 12 hours, the image receieved over 28,000 likes as her fans showed their support. However, Cami is hardly recognizable in her Love advent video as she wears an intense smokey-eye look and vibrant red lipstick. Most of her Instagram posts are makeup free, or videos of her working out. Turkey coma???? A photo posted by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Nov 25, 2016 at 12:47pm PST Cami’s advent calendar clip comes after fellow Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk appeared for day 27. Unlike, Morrone, Hosk dances and flaunts her thin figure as she poses in a red thong bikini. Fans commented on the video saying it was the best one yet as Elsa received praise for her performance. “I need some ice to cool down whooooa.” However, Cami is feeling the love as well as Instagram users call her clip the hottest and say they love it. The magazine posted the teaser early Wednesday morning, and within 20 minutes it had almost 8,000 views. Morrone is one of the lesser-known females to star in the advent calendar as stars such as Kim Kardashian, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Rita Ora also made appearances. It will be interesting to see how Cami’s fans continue to react as news of her performance spreads. So far, it has yet to be picked up by major headlines, but the day is still young. PopSugar reported on Cami in April as it listed reasons why people should follow the young model on social media. The article claims Morrone has something special to offer the world that sets her apart from the crowd. “The world may be full of talented models, but only a handful of ladies have that special something to make them stand out from the rest.” The author also stated Cami has what it takes to be a top model, even though she’s just starting her career. “And while she’s still fairly of new to the scene, Camila Morrone, aka Cami, definitely has what it takes to rise to the top — and not just because she shares the same striking features as Hailey Baldwin.” It seems Love agrees with PopSugar‘s statements as it gives the teenager a chance to shine in its annual advent calendar. [Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]

