Model Rose Bertram Gets Oiled Up And Picks Wedgie In Flirty ‘Love’ Advent Calendar Day 30

It’s a steamy — and flirty — day 30 as model Rose Bertram flaunts her toned rear. The 22-year-old model is seen in the Desperately Seeking Susan spinoff directed by Phil Poynter as she tugs on her cheeky bikini bottoms. Rose starts the video off with her back to the camera as she pulls her high-waisted bikini bottoms over her curvy backside. It may be the hottest wedgie picking fans will ever see. Rose flaunts her ample cleavage in black lacy bralette as she lounges poolside. Her skin glistens with oil as she seductively poses on a lounge chair eating Cheetos. The beautiful Bertram makes even eating the cheesy snacks look sexual as the camera pans in on her red lips. She proceeds to pop a can of Coke as the fizz sprays her cleavage. Between the sensual eating and the seductive looks, Rose’s video is one of the sexiest days of the calendar. She shows off her booty as she lies on her side and back in the cheeky bottoms. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] The video ends with her displaying her ample bottom before once again pulling her bikini wedgie. As of time of publish, Love had yet to post a clip of Rose’s video to its Instagram, but fans can expect it to be uploaded soon. The magazine shared teasers from each of the other 29 days, with fans either approving or disapproving of the theme. However, fans will surely enjoy Bertram’s day as the model stars in the sexy minute-long video. Rose is featured by Sports Illustrated as she posed in bikinis for the site. She shows off her curves as she poses on the beach, in the water, and in front of a sunset in barely-there swimsuits. Rose also appeared among other models as Vogue covered their tropical getaway earlier this month. She posed with other popular models, such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. “Top models Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, Lais Ribeiro, Rose Bertram, and Gisele Oliveira, who took a trip to the Bahamas for the Fyre Festival, which turned out to be the perfect opportunity to break out their bikinis and show off the latest in swimwear.” The article reported on Bertram’s suit of choice, saying the blonde-haired model was able to make a one-piece look incredibly sexy with her own spin on the style. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images] “Even the one-piece got a sexy update, thanks to Bertram’s golden number with strategic cutouts.” With over 640,000 followers on Instagram, Rose is proving to make a name for herself as she gains more exposure. Her account features plenty of bikini photos as well as selfies as fans take to showing their support of the budding model in the comments. Some users even stated it’s unfair how gorgeous Bertram is as they leave their opinions. “Ok you’re impossibly beautiful! It’s not fair” Even Rose’s photo from a wedding have generated a lot of attention as fans take to liking and commenting on the image. She shared a photo a week ago while attending a wedding in Turkey, which received over 72,000 likes. Once again, her fans took to showing their love of the model. “my new crush” It’ll be interesting to see how fans respond to her appearance in Love’s advent calendar once it’s shared on social media. Fans seemed to have enjoyed the past several days featuring Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Elsa Hosk. However, commenters couldn’t get over how strange Alexis Ren’s and Kendall Jenner’s second video were. Jenner is seen meditating for day 25, while Ren dances with men dressed as dinosaurs for day 22. It’s safe to say Rose’s video doesn’t come close to the strange videos Love had been producing. [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx