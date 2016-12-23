Nick Cannon In Cedars-Sinai Hospital: Instagram Post Says 'Lupus Sucks'

The Instagram page of Nick Cannon posted the below update on Thursday, December 22, letting all of Nick’s fans and friends and family members know that Cannon is in the hospital. Cannon tagged the photo with the Cedars-Sinai Hospital location. In the Instagram photo, a tattooed arm can be seen, with wires and pads taped to his chest. An IV appears to be taped to his arm, with the monitor in the photo showing the No. 100, possibly Nick’s temperature at the time the photo was taken, since the letter “F” appears below it. In the description Nick relayed the fact that he has been in the hospital over the past few days — so those who’ve been trying to catch up with Nick will know where Cannon has been, and unfortunately, where Nick will be on Christmas Day. For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY ????IkeT???? (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST As reported by E, Nick recently got into a sort of celebrity spat with Dane Cook on Instagram, when Cook criticized Nick’s fashion sense. As seen in a post from Cook’s Instagram account, Dane posted a photo of Nick wearing a turban two weeks ago. The description of the post criticized Cannon for wearing the turban, quipping that Nick looked in a mirror and thought it was okay to wear a turban that was pink, with a stone in the middle of the turban. Dane joked that Nick wore lipstick on his bottom lip that matched his pink turban, along with a tie that was also pink. Dane received plenty of criticism for calling out Nick and making fun of Cannon’s wild fashion choices. “This pic makes me so frustrated that I want to delete it already and I think I will because this makes me want to quit Instagram. Don’t get me wrong Nick is a good guy and he and I go way back but I’m gonna have to call Nick out here and say he Cannon’t wear this f****** thing again. I just opened my fridge and randomly punched into it in utter disbelief. I also just called hammered a nail into my own tire so I could walk into the woods off the side of a rural highway to spit on a birds nest.” For his part, Nick issued a “clap back” Instagram post that had others congratulating Cannon for how he responded, with a short and sweet response that gained Cannon even more fans. As seen in an Instagram photo collage from Nick’s Instagram account, the executive producer posted more photos of himself wearing a multitude of turbans in a variety of situations. Nick told Cook to call him so that Cannon could explain how the business worked — with Nick creating hashtags that spoke of his “Moorish business” and his “Sikh life” that helped to recondition communities. @therealdickgregory and I just took an impromptu trip to the Children’s Hospital to visit some beautiful spirits! This is what life’s vibrations is truly about, not fame, not money, not power… Giving and receiving unconditional love. #AmazingDay #Ncredible #Wisdom A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY ????IkeT???? (@nickcannon) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:24pm PST Ironically, Cannon had recently posted a photo of himself and Dick Gregory as they visited children in the hospital. As seen in the above photo from Instagram, Cannon wrote about life’s meaning being more than the things attributed to money, power and fame. As reported by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, plenty of prayers are being issued for Nick, along with the new report that Cannon has been hospitalized. As seen in the top photo above, Nick showed off his impressive style by wearing cornrows with a purple Mohawk hairstyle at the 2016 Nickelodeon HALO Awards at Pier 36 on Friday, November 11, 2016, in New York. On social media, Nick is collecting prayers and responses like the below comment. his_l8t_k8t: “We are definitely praying for you @nickcannon Blessings on Blessings on Blessings to You!!!!!” [Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]

