Nick Viall Opens Up About Lack Of Wedding Plans With Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi fell in love on The Bachelor, but these two don’t seem to be planning a wedding anytime soon. They are actually engaged, but they are taking things really slow. Us Magazine shared that Nick Viall is speaking out about the lack of wedding plans for the couple and what is going on with them. It doesn’t mean that things aren’t good; it just means that they are taking things slow, according to Nick. Nick Viall opens up about fuzzy wedding plans With Vanessa Grimaldi: https://t.co/tL0CncpZXX pic.twitter.com/n3nxcqBtip — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 5, 2017 Nick spoke to Mario Lopez on his show, ON With Mario Lopez, on Monday, April 3 and shared what is going on with him now. Everyone has seen Vanessa in the audience of Dancing With the Stars cheering Nick on. The two have already said that they are living together, but their wedding plans are on hold. Nick shared a bit about their life together. “Vanessa’s been my biggest supporter on Dancing. We’re just kind of doing those normal couple things. We went back home to Milwaukee last week, my hometown, for just one day, which was nice, and just trying to take things slow.” Nick Viall went on to explain that they don’t have a date set yet and are taking things slow. They do plan to get married, but not yet. They realize that their relationship is totally different now that they are off the show, and they are being realistic about it all. Vanessa is living with Nick while he is doing Dancing With the Stars and just seeing how it all goes. ????Wearing blue to support #WorldAutismAwarenessDay???? @viallnicholas28 pic.twitter.com/p5vkXk6ajk — Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) April 3, 2017 It does sound like things are going well for Nick and Vanessa, but they are just taking things at their own pace. They are not going to rush into anything. Nick has done this show before, and he understands how it all works. Only time will tell if Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will actually get married or not. They do seem to be doing well, but a lot of couples have a long engagement. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are still together but haven’t got married. ET shared that one thing Nick Viall is working on besides his relationship is getting better on Dancing With the Stars. Nick realizes that he could end up getting sent home soon if he doesn’t do a little bit better. Being a performer like this is all new to Nick. A lot of people on the show have done dancing or singing before and are used to being in front of a crowd. This week, he got a score of 26 out of 40, which just might not be enough to keep him around on the show. Peta shared that they were lucky they didn’t go home, and Nick Viall went on to explain his thoughts. “I was actually really excited about the performance. Certainly we both hoped for better scores, but we can’t control that. What we can control is getting back at it tomorrow and trying to get better and go from there. I mean, I’m always looking to get better. So, regardless of what the judges say, as long as I’m still here, I’m going to try to get better and hopefully I will and still enjoy this experience.” Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi don’t have wedding plans yet? Do you think that these two should be getting married? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC with Nick Viall. [Featured Image By David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]