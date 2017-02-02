Nicki Minaj And Drake Have Reunited Now That Meek Mill Is Out Of The Picture

Nicki Minaj and Drake have reunited after two years of not speaking to each other, the Billboard reports. And just like that, everything is right in the world again. The “Superbass” singer and the “Hotline Bling” performer had been close friends and even collaborated on numerous tracks before the former’s relationship with Meek Mill soured their friendship two years ago. It will be remembered that Drake has a long-running feud with the “I’m a Boss” rapper that continues to this day. But it looks like the timing was just right for Drake and Nicki Minaj to call a truce now that the latter has broken up with Mill. Minaj took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a caption-less photo of her with Drake. A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST Young Money president Mack Maine also posted an Instagram photo of the meeting, this time with the Young Money boss himself,. Lil Wayne. “The Big 3! My family! I honestly missed this sh*t! Had to make em laugh to get that magic out! Ps Nicki take a 100 pics to get the one lol..da Queen –#2017 #Mula #UnitedWeStand—-#FreeC5” Mack captioned. The Big 3! My family! I honestly missed this sh*t! Had to make em laugh to get that magic out! Ps Nicki take a 100 pics to get the one lol..da Queen ????#2017 #Mula #UnitedWeStand???????? #FreeC5 A photo posted by Mack Maine (@mackmaine4president) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:42am PST Nicki + Drake + Lil Wayne = GLOW UP ???????????????? #YoungMoney pic.twitter.com/EQAeFfaPV6 — Nicki Minaj Updates! (@NM4updates) February 1, 2017 Drake and Nicki Minaj worked together on many successful tracks, including 2009’s “Best I Ever Had (Remix),” 2010’s “Up All Night” and “Moment 4 Life,” 2011’s “Make Me Proud,” 2014’s “Only” and 2015’s “Truffle Butter.” Nicki Minaj and Drake perform at Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Tour at Roseland on August 14, 2012 in New York City.

[Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Drizzy’s 2010 track “Miss Me” off his debut album Thank Me Later also featured Minaj, where he virtually offered her a proposal. “I love Nicki Minaj/I told her I’d admit it/I hope one day we get married just to say we f–king did it/ And girl I’m f–king serious/I’m with it if you with it/’Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted.” Fans of both artists also fondly remember their collaboration on Minaj’s “Anaconda” video, where she gave Drake a lap dance. During his talk with Zane Lowe on the Beats 1 radio show back in April, Drake spoke about the status of his relationship with Nicki. “I don’t really talk to Nicki,” he said. “Again, another person that I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect, not only for our past and how much work and time we put in, but even just the way she dealt with the situation [regarding Birdman and Lil Wayne] at hand.” “I understand what love is, and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to, which was with class, and I could only ever do the same. There were points in time where I was waiting to see like, how is this going to go, how deep is your love, you know? You gotta ask yourself that,” he added. Drake’s feud with Meek Mill started in July 2015 when the latter called out the former for not helping him promote his album on Twitter. Meek then accused Drizzy of not writing his own material and claiming that his knowledge of this fact was the reason why the Grammy award winner deliberately didn’t support the album. A few days later, Drake hit back at Mill by releasing a series of diss tracks about him, as reported by TMZ. In his diss track “Back to Back,” Drake threw some shade at Mill by accusing him of riding in the coattails of Nicki Minaj’s succes. “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour,” Drizzy rapped. Minaj dumped Meek after an “explosive fight” during her birthday, the celebration of which occurred during a trip to Turks & Caicos in December. “She went nuts on him because he was hanging out with friends and not paying attention to her,” an insider told TMZ. After the confrontation, Mill reportedly left the island without his beau. That’s about the time when Nicki decided to end the relationship. [Featured Images by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]