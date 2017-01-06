Nicki Minaj's Brother Back In Court For Child Rape Case

Nicki Minaj is dealing with a nightmare when it comes to her brother Jelani Maraj’s child rape case. The rapper’s brother will end up back in court after rejecting the initial plea deal. Nicki Minaj’s older brother, Jelani Maraj, will be required to be back in court for an appearance on January 13, related to the shocking child rape case, according to Radar Online. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Court records revealed that a grand jury indicted Maraj on first-degree rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and sexual conduct against a minor in the first degree on April 4, 2016. Both of these charges are felony charges and if convicted, they could land the rapper’s brother in prison for a very long time. Jelani Maraj was accused of repeatedly raping and sodomizing an unnamed 12-year-old girl. The indictment claims that the sexual acts began on April 1, 2015, and continued until November 30, 2015, just one day before his arrest. The indictment dates also reveal that the child rape occurred before and after his August 2015 wedding to Jacqueline Robinson. I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man. Can’t believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brothers smile. A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 22, 2015 at 8:02pm PDT Nicki Minaj reportedly spent more than $30,000 on her sibling’s August 22 Hamptons nuptials. The Daily Mail reported that since Maraj’s arrest, his wife of less than a year filed for divorce just one day before their one-year anniversary. The marriage was labeled “Uncontested Matrimonial,” meaning both parties agree to the marriage ending. RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Nicki Minaj Confirms Breakup With Meek Mill: ‘I’m So Over You, Baby Good Lookin’ Out’ Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Breakup: Communication Problems Drove The Couple Apart Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Relationship Fake? Meek’s Alleged Other Woman Claims Romance Was ‘Contrived To Make Money’ [Report] Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Confirm Breakup? Couple Ring In 2017 Apart Amid Cheating Rumors Watch Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj ‘Starships’ In Their Underwear [Video] According to reports, prosecutors initially offered Nicki Minaj’s brother a plea deal of only seven years for a guilty plea. However, Maraj and his lawyer rejected the plea. The offer has since been amended and raised to 15 years to life for a guilty plea. Nicki Minaj’s brother’s lawyers are fighting back with the argument that the child accuser likely had repeated sexual intercourse with another man, not Maraj. ???? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:00pm PST However, according to Bossip, Jelani Maraj’s DNA matched the semen found on the clothing of the 12-year-old girl that he has been accused of raping. The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said earlier this week that Maraj’s DNA profile was a more than billion to one match of the semen on the young victim. “…A DNA profile, a partial profile matching the defendant or consistent with the defendant, your honor, to the point in the hundreds of billionths of chance of it being any other individual, was discovered in the…pants of the complainant in this case, and also tested positive indicating the presence of semen.” The 37-year-old resides in Long Island, New York. Maraj initially made his $100,000 bail and was let go from Nassau County Jail after initially being arrested. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Nicki Minaj has not commented on her brother’s child rape case. The rapper also just confirmed her break up with Meek Mill after an almost two-year relationship this week. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]

