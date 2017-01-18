Nina Dobrev Speaks Up About Return To 'The Vampire Diaries,' Hints Possible New Romance

Nina Dobrev is still absent from The Vampire Diaries Season 8, which is showing its ninth episode this week. Will the actress ever reunite with her former co-stars? Dobrev has finally addressed the rumors of her possible appearance on The CW supernatural drama series. Fans of The Vampire Diaries have long waited for Dobrev’s return in the series and reunion with ex-boyfriend and co-star Ian Somerhalder. However, the question on whether she will appear as a guest has never been answered and the 28-year-old actress is not leaving any spoilers. During a live interview with Huffington Post’s Build Series, Nina said that there is no way she is dropping hints about her character, Elena Gilbert, in the vampire-themed drama series. “I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now. Sorry guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that.” Rumors about Elena’s resurrection have been rampant but series executives and other cast members have not addressed them. The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev refuses to talk about her rumored return to the series [Image by John Phillips/Getty Images] Dobrev’s final run as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries was at the end of Season 6. Her story did not really come to an end as Elena was put under a sleep spell. There could be possible storylines that will introduce the character once again, which could also mean that she might reunite with her love, Damon Salvatore, played by Somerhalder. In August 2016 during the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed to reporters that the network is negotiating for Nina Dobrev’s possible return to The Vampire Diaries, TVLine reported. At that time, Pedowitz added that everyone is excited to have the actress back on board since she was an important part of the series. Pedowitz was asked the same question again at the TCA winter press tour earlier this month but he did not give a direct answer. Instead, he gave reporters a hint on what the audience can expect from The Vampire Diaries’ finale, Entertainment Weekly reported. All Pedowitz said is that series co-creator Julie Plec, co-creator Kevin Williamson, the network and the studio will bring a “fantastic” finale of the series. Nothing has been confirmed at the moment and reports about Nina’s return to the series are based on speculation. But Plec said in 2015 that the Bulgarian-Canadian actress promised she will come back. “Nina has always said that if there’s something for her to do in the series finale that she will be there to do it. When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again.’” It should be noted, though, that Dobrev did reprise her role as Elena in The Vampire Diaries Season 7 but only with her recorded voice. Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries stars alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage [Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images] Meanwhile, if Nina Dobrev’s return to the series is not the subject of most headlines, her love life is. Fans were sent speculating as to who Nina’s new romance is after she posted a video of herself with a chimp on Instagram. The video showed Dobrev holding a baby chimp that appears to like her. What struck her followers most is the caption that came with the video. I JUST said I was off the market, and this guy tries to cop a feel. He didn’t even try to buy me dinner first. Typical man. #SmartMonkey #SecondBase #CheekyLittleBastard #RoxyIsGonnaBeJealous #NoMoreMonkeyBusiness???????????? A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:11am PST It appears that a mysterious guy may have won the heart of the XXX: Return of Xander Cage star since she stated she was “off the market.” This could also be the guy who could put an end to the nonstop rumors about her reunion with Somerhalder. Nina and Somerhalder dated for three years before their split in 2013. Since then, she has not had a relationship that lasted that long. In June 2015, Dobrev dated Austin Stowell but they broke things off in February 2016. Not long after, the actress was said to be getting cozy with Scott Eastwood, Hollywood Life reported, but there was no confirmation that this was taken to the next level. Things might be going well with Nina in the romance department but it remains unclear if she was dropping a hint on her Instagram post. Do you think Nina has found a new love? Sound off in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]