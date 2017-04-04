No Baby No. 3! Kim Kardashian Gives Up On Carrying Another Child

Kim Kardashian gives up on carrying another child after doctors told her that getting pregnant again would be high-risk. The promotional clip of the E! reality TV series shows Kim in high spirits as she thinks about having another baby. But, it didn’t end so well when the doctor revealed to Kim K that there were complications to her uterus which could make her third pregnancy difficult. Despite the sad note, Kardashian admitted that she wants to try surrogacy as she looks forward to expanding her family. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother-of-two recalled the difficulties she had to endure during her pregnancy with North and Saint. Inspired to have a bigger family with husband Kanye West, Kim thought of the last resort in her attempt to have baby number three. Is Kim Kardashian giving up on carrying another child? Kim Kardashian tearfully reveals her hopeless case of childbearing Kim West may have it all: wealth, fame, and popularity but no money can’t buy the happiness of carrying and welcoming a child into your arms. Sunday’s episode of the TV series, which was filmed in the last weeks of November, was an incredibly emotional moment for the reality star. The 36-year-old recalled the hardships she suffered during and after giving birth to North West and Saint West. Even if she knew that having baby number three is nearly impossible, Kim still wanted to try before giving up on carrying another child. “I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said. There’s nothing Kim won’t do for her kids. #KUWTK is brand new TONIGHT at 9|8, only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:13am PDT As the episode progresses on, Kim approached famous momager Kris Jenner for some motherly advice regarding childbearing. Kim West was thinking about undergoing a surgery which would help her carry another baby. While talking to the camera, Kris admitted that even if she wants Kim to have another baby, she’s worried about her welfare and believed that it’s not worth it. Talking about the surgery, Kim explained, “Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try.” Unfortunately, it didn’t end well as the doctor told Kim that there were complications that could be fatal when she gets pregnant for the third time. The TV star said that she had to be inserted with a catheter which is “super painful and frustrating.” How far will Kim go to give North and Saint a little brother or sister? #KUWTK is all-new this SUNDAY at 9|8c only on E! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:48am PDT Another reason why she wants another child is for her kids to have another sibling, another “support system” in the family in case she’s gone. Her urgency to have another baby escalated during her Paris robbery in October. It’s been almost six months since that horrifying ordeal when Kim was held at gunpoint in Paris, France. Luckily, she was physically unharmed but the armed men managed to steal $10 million worth of jewelry. Leaning towards surrogacy as her other option After the procedure, Jonathan Cheban, Kim’s close friend visited her and she tearfully told him what happened. “I can’t carry any more kids…. It’s the worst. It’s not going to be happy for me… I had a full break down… I give up,” Kim told Cheban. It appears that it’ll be quite awhile before we see another West baby as Kim Kardashian gives up on carrying another child. [Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images] Kim K then openly told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she’s leaning toward surrogacy as her final option after the failed surgery. She went on to say, “After talking to Kanye… I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be.” Aww, Kim. That’s a private family issue to discuss but we’re happy Kim is giving everything she can for North and Saint to have another sibling. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]