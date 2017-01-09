One Direction Baby Walks On Christmas Day: Louis Tomlinson Misses Freddie Tomlinson's First Steps

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was in the UK on Christmas Day, mourning his mother Johannah’s death and taking comfort with family members, when little Freddie Tomlinson took his first steps. Louis was no doubt cheered a bit by the news of Freddie’s latest accomplishment. Louis Tomlinson’s son took his first steps while with Briana Jungwirth, and her family on Christmas Morning 2016. Freddie suddenly discovered bipedal locomotion, perhaps in response to Christmas gifts, according to Unreality TV. His mom, Briana Jungwirth’s heart swelled with pride as she tweeted her excitement. Freddie took his first steps today. I was???????????? — Briana Jungwirth (@realbjungwirth) December 25, 2016 Freddie Tomlinson, the first One Direction baby, is now officially a toddler. Children grow up so fast, in a few years he’ll be starting kindergarten. Soon Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole will have another One Direction baby, for fans to adore. They already have their nursery all decorated and are no doubt eager to welcome their first child. One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson makes sure his son has a lot of amazing experiences. Briana Jungwirth is also a very caring mom, also opening the child’s life to new things. Now since the boy is walking the sky is the limit. Of course, there’s a strong likelihood Freddie has already been flying. Louis Tomlinson has logged a lot of flights from Los Angeles to Britain this year, largely due to his mother Johannah’s illness. Freddie has most likely accompanied Louis on visits to see his grandparents in Britain, though there are no official counts on Freddie’s frequent flyer miles. Freddie Tomlinson looks so much like his dad, Louis. He is just destined to be the newest One Direction heartthrob. 可愛すぎる????????????????#freddietomlinson pic.twitter.com/Jjpv4mFiPq — JAPANESE DIRECTIONER (@m_styles1D) January 2, 2017 freddie tomlinson a coisa mais fofa do mundo pic.twitter.com/2Js2f2QlC0 — paula???? (@_Paula48) January 2, 2017 Freddie le jour de Noel!???? #freddietomlinson #LouisTomlinson #BrianaJungwirth pic.twitter.com/SrrEolCkSp — One Direction Info (@OneDUpdate23) January 1, 2017 Can’t believe he’s turning one soon!????❤@Louis_Tomlinson @realbjungwirth @1beachgirlTammi @Ashleyyjessica1 #FreddieTomlinson pic.twitter.com/sRxk6bYc0U — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) January 8, 2017 ❤#respectBrianaJungwirth#respectFreddieTomlinson@realbjungwirth @1beachgirlTammi @Ashleyyjessica1 pic.twitter.com/9fcXLf2zt9 — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) January 3, 2017 @realbjungwirth pic.twitter.com/WCmKKF5tFz — Ashley Jessica (@Ashleyyjessica1) January 3, 2017 Cute picture of Freddie with @Ashleyyjessica1???????? #FreddieTomlinson pic.twitter.com/LS1KlPCRBb — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) January 1, 2017 Freddie today on his first Christmas????????❤ #FREDDIETOMLINSON @realbjungwirth @Louis_Tomlinson @1beachgirlTammi pic.twitter.com/eckBfuC3q4 — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) December 25, 2016 Freddie Tomlinson’s face could melt the frostiest of hearts, or at least one would think. It won’t be long till Louis’s son is old enough to tweet and post on Instagram. Until then his mom Briana Jungwirth has kept fans posted. Sadly Briana Jungswirth’s Instagram account was cruelly hacked last week according to The Daily Mail. Now Briana has decided to leave Instagram photo sharing. No more pictures of Freddie Tomlinson for One Direction fans to coo over? Now that’s just tragic. One Direction Dads – Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson [Image by Joel Ryan Invision/AP Images] One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth has been treated abominably by some trolls and hackers since Freddie’s birth, though. Some trolls started a rumor that the baby’s birth was a hoax they dubbed babygate, according to Buzz Feed. Others have denied Freddie’s paternity in crude and insulting ways according to The Daily Mail. Louis Tomlinson received a phone call this summer threatening his son’s life. Coupled with recent events, it is completely understandable if Briana Jungwirth really withdraws from sharing Freddie’s image. It is a shame that some people behave badly and others are denied the privilege of seeing adorable pictures of Louis Tomlinson’s son. I am so disgusted by every single person who has ever sent something rude to @realbjungwirth! She & Freddie deserve all the happines & love! pic.twitter.com/kMQ9McLX9Y — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) January 7, 2017 you seriously have nothing better to do than hack an innocent mother’s Instagram. You are sick. — Briana Jungwirth (@realbjungwirth) January 5, 2017 Louis Tomlinson’s son will have his first birthday on January 21, 2017. The countdown to One Direction baby Freddie’s big day continues as the majority of Directioners love Freddie. Aaaahhh can’t wait of Freddies birthday!!????????????????❤❤❤ 19 days to go! #FreddieTomlinson@realbjungwirth @Louis_Tomlinson @1beachgirlTammi — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) January 2, 2017 One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungswirth’s family have been unable to take any action to protect themselves from these senseless attacks that have infuriated Louis, Briana and their families. This seems especially cruel now that Freddie Tomlinson’s grandmother Johannah’s battle with leukemia has been revealed. Louis Tomlinson is grief-stricken by the loss of his mother, and his son who happens to only be about a year old is being attacked on social media. It is an attack on Louis, his family and One Direction, as well as Briana Jungwirth and her family. #RIPJohannah pic.twitter.com/LLriCJGu3c — Freddie R. Tomlinson (@LetsLoveFreddie) December 9, 2016 Another One Direction baby is soon to arrive. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are preparing for the birth of their own bundle of joy early in 2017. Like everything else about Cheryl’s pregnancy a due date has not been announced, but speculated due dates range from January to March. Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne of One Direction May 9, 2016 [Image by Francois Mori/AP Images] RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR One Direction Babies: Soon Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Will Have A Child And Louis Tomlinson Shows Off Freddie Briana Jungwirth Sick Of Being Bullied: Will Louis Tomlinson Finally Come To Her Rescue? Wouldn’t it be nice if One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne could feel confident in the safety of their children, and Cheryl Cole and Briana Jungwirth could feel safe posting baby pictures and facts about their children’s lives without fear of persecution from sick trolls and hackers? Why should One Direction singers be harassed and fear for the safety of their children? One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are fathers, but will their fans be allowed to see the new baby’s pictures or any new pictures of Freddie? [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

