One Direction Couple Quarrels: Liam Payne And Cheryl, Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner, Plus Louis Tomlinson's Breakup With Danielle Campbell

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne. and Louis Tomlinson are constantly trying to balance their personal lives and their careers. There are huge decisions to make, like what country to live in, and how much time they can spare from their careers to perpetuate relationships. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are in disagreement on where they will make their home. Cheryl Cole wants to stay in the UK while Liam Payne feels his future is in Los Angeles according to Celebs Now. One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson recently broke up with Danielle Campbell, amicably, though. Louis Tomlinson will remain friends with Danielle Campbell but they are no longer in a committed relationship. The reasons for their breakup are unknown according to Capital FM. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner seem very fond of each other, but One Direction’s Harry Styles has made it clear to Kendall Jenner that he just isn’t ready to settle down according to Unreality TV. Harry Styles is at a pivotal point in his career and so are the rest of One Direction. Kendall Jenner and One Direction’s Harry Styles [Image by Peter Michael Dills and Jason Merritt/Getty Images] One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne must make choices in their lives, that are difficult and often painful. The same is true of all celebrities and others who have demanding careers. It is often hard to balance romantic relationships, family, and friends with extensive travel, a heavy workload, and a tight schedule. Maybe Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner will someday have time for each other, and perhaps the same will be true of Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell, but for now these relationships are either over or on hold. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have a baby coming, though, and that cannot be put on hold. One Direction’s Liam Payne is ready to move to LA. Cheryl Cole doesn’t want to leave her family, friends, and career in the UK. Is this disagreement a threat to Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s idyllic relationship? Celebs Now quote a source close to Liam and Cheryl. “Liam [Payne] wants to get a big countryside place in Oxfordshire to be their base when they’re in the UK. He’s said he’s happy to visit the UK to see Cheryl’s family, but his goal is to relocate to LA. Cheryl’s putting her foot down and has said being with her family is too important for her to move.” Louis Tomlinson of One Direction and Danielle Campbell [Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images] Even if Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne decide where to live, Liam Payne will eventually have to go on tour, perhaps as a solo act and definitely with One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. How is Cheryl Cole going to manage while Liam Payne is on tour with One Direction? Are Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne going to tour nine months out of the year with One Direction in 2018, as they have in the past? If so, it hardly seems to matter where Liam officially lives, since he will be spending three-quarters of the year on a tour bus, traveling all over the world. It is only while he is recording and doing promotions that Liam Payne needs to be in LA. Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan tour with their solo albums before the reunion? If so, Liam might be planning to depart for his tour in a few months. How long will Liam Payne have with Cheryl Cole before he goes on tour? Perhaps too, that could be why Louis Tomlinson has set Danielle Campbell free as well. There have been no announcements of tour dates either for One Direction or the solo tours of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson or Niall Horan. No one knows if Styles, Payne, Tomlinson and Horan will tour as solo acts, but they have vowed to tour as One Direction. Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both declared a One Direction reunion tour is coming. Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne [Image by KCG – 305 STAR MAX 2/AP Images] Harry Styles isn’t ready to settle down with Kendall Jenner or any of the other girls he dates. Styles is pursuing his career. Harry Styles has to travel, and he’s always busy. Could that be why Niall Horan and Selina Gomez have never worked out their relationship? One Direction’s Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson frequently fly from LA to the UK, and back again. So do Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. They all have homes in both LA and the UK. Gigi also has an apartment in New York. Kendall Jenner also travels a lot with her work. It could be really difficult to mesh these kinds of schedules. Louis Tomlinson’s now former girlfriend Danielle Campbell also has a busy and promising career. Danielle has starred in four films since 2011 and is on The Originals cast. The Originals is in its fourth season. Danielle Campbell left the show temporarily but is rumored to be returning according to Unreality TV. Campbell may have more TV and movie options opening up as well. Danielle is very in demand as an actress. Will One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Harry Styles eventually be able to work out their tour logistics enough to have fulfilling relationships? Many musicians manage to have lasting relationships, but it isn’t always easy. Some musicians marry actresses, models and other musicians as well, but working around two busy schedules can get even more complicated. Perhaps One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan can work out a less demanding tour schedule for the next One Direction tour. Bands do vary in their method of arranging their tours. Some bands will take several weeks off right in the middle of a tour, while others like Aerosmith, don’t perform as many shows per week. A lot of bands only tour every other year as well, and some less often than that. [Photos] One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More One Direction’s Priceless Holiday Moments: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne One Direction Holidays Update: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson Home For Christmas, Niall Horan Has Pneumonia One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were booked very tight on previous tours. They may choose a less demanding schedule for their 2018 One Direction tour. Still, a One Direction tour could be rough on Cheryl Cole’s relationship with Liam Payne. It might also be difficult for Louis Tomlinson to see his son as often as they would like. One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan could be on the road again pretty soon, but what about Cheryl Cole, her baby, and Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie Tomlinson? [Featured Image by Francois Mori AP and Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]