One Direction's Priceless Holiday Moments: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were all home for Christmas this year, enjoying family friends and loved ones. This year’s hiatus has been full of priceless moments for the 1D boys. Harry Styles made a world class movie directed by Christopher Nolan. It was a great role in an epic film and an incredible experience for Harry. Liam Payne fell in love and made a baby during his break from One Direction. Liam appears to be having a wonderful time with Cheryl this year. The couple had their home decorated really pretty for Christmas too according to the Sun. Have a very merry Christmas everyoneeeee???????????????????????? A photo posted by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:48pm PST ???? A photo posted by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:34am PST Though Harry Styles has worked through much of his break, most of that work has been about Styles rebranding himself and the rest of One Direction by proxy as rock stars, not just another teen idol boy band. Why? One Direction’s career longevity depends on transitioning into an adult genre. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne can’t be teens forever, and their image has to grow older with them. That doesn’t happen easily with preteen pop. One Direction’s Niall Horan backpacked through East Asia incognito and saw a world class prize fight in Las Vegas featuring his fellow Irishman Conor Anthony McGregor. Niall also played a lot of golf and released a great solo single “This Town. Niall Horan with Conor Anthony McGregor [Image by David Becker/Getty Images] One Direction’s Harry Styles also became very acquainted with all his music idols, including the surviving members of the Beatles, and The Rolling Stones. Harry Styles even had a couple of dates with Victoria’s Secret supermodel Kendall Jenner. Joe Walsh, Harry Styles, Marjorie Bach, Ringo Starr, Barbara Bach [Image by Larry Busacca /Getty Images] Louis Tomlinson spent a lot of time away from the rest of One Direction with his son during that all-important first year. Tomlinson also said goodbye to his dying mother, as she lost her tragic battle with Leukemia. Though her death was heartbreaking at such a young age, at least Louis was able to be with her for a season, before her death, and to be at her bedside. Len talking about Louis and Freddie.

A while ago????#FreddieTomlinson pic.twitter.com/VJngdsn2lS — Freddie Tomlinson (@FreddieRTommo24) November 18, 2016 One of the most inspiring dudes on the planet & being there to support @louist91 on this day to debut our song to the world was life changing. #justholdon #behindthescenes A video posted by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:29pm PST One Direction's Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all did things during their 2016 hiatus that were of profound personal importance. None of these things would have happened if they had been on tour as usual. The One Direction hiatus has forever changed the lives of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. Still, many have said the hiatus was unwise, and just last Thursday, Forbes called them losers for taking a break. "But after making a ton of money, then losing Zayn Malik to a solo career, then making more money, then going on hiatus, I'd argue One Direction's inclusion [on Forbes loser list] is actually appropriate. In recent years, the band has been grossing a phenomenal average of nearly $5 million per tour stop, according to Pollstar." One Direction is losing money by taking some much needed time off, according to Forbes. Forbes doesn't believe there is any real money in making solo albums, which is debatable. They did not even consider the value of raising one's own children, spending time with dying mothers, or falling in love and making babies. Perhaps they are unaware of Louis Tomlinson's mother's struggle with leukemia, and Liam Payne's baby on the way. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan need to be on Tour, says Forbes, grossing $5 million per tour date. Even though they still netted as much this year as last, yet, somehow they missed out on even more money? Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan just money making machines? According to this way of thinking, One Direction just can't afford downtime, considering the rate of profitability. But, even machines require downtime for maintenance and human beings have their limits as well. One Direction's Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan got to spend an extended Christmas holiday in their hometowns, visiting with family, old friends and neighbors. They are off from work, no tours, no special appearances unless they want to schedule them. It was a very needed rest for One Direction. Louis Tomlinson having time to spend with his mother during the final year of her life was far more important than any amount of money. Spending time with Freddie Tomlinson during his first year of life was also vital. One Direction's Liam Payne created a life during hiatus. Liam and Cheryl also found love. They are in the process of creating a meaningful relationship. Isn't that important too? One Direction's Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan had a priceless hiatus, and it will be over soon enough to be sure. Niall Horan and Liam Payne have assured fans that they will be coming back together, just not right away. Louis Tomlinson needs time to grieve his mother. Liam Payne needs time to be with his child. Harry Styles needs time to pursue ventures that will lend more credibility in the music world, to One Direction when they do reunite. That plus the solo work of Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan as well as the long awaited solo album from Harry Styles is designed to introduce them to a broader audience and secure career longevity. One Direction's Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson needed this hiatus, and they will be on tour again eventually. [Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]

