Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Not A Sex Addict, Admits He 'Just Got Caught' Cheating

In 2016, Ozzy Osbourne almost saw his decades-long marriage go off the rails like a crazy train…or something like that. The reason? The 65-year-old rocker got busted having an affair with Michelle Pugh, a notable celeb hair colorist. Things got so bad for Ozzy that in May of 2016, his long-suffering wife Sharon Osbourne (of The Talk and The Osbournes fame) announced that the couple was splitting up after over 30 years of marriage. However, despite Ozzy Osbourne almost losing the love of his life over a little admitted side action, the Black Sabbath front-man swears he’s not a sex addict. As Fox News reported, Ozzy went on record in a recent interview to ensure the world that he doesn’t have a sex addiction problem. He went on to say that even though he cheated on his 64-year-old wife and drug his marriage through the mud and to the brink, it wasn’t because of some kind of insurmountable compulsion. Rather, according to Ozzy Osbourne, his actions were those of your average rocker. This time around, though, Ozzy says he simply "got caught." "I'm in a f**king band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I?" Ozzy Osbourne went to to say that despite the groupies "always" being around, he's definitely not a sex addict. Or, at least, he doesn't think he is. "I don't think I'm a f**king sex addict." The famously foul-mouthed rocker's highly publicized confession that he "just got caught" is a complete reversal of what Ozzy (or reps for Osbourne) publicly announced back in August, according to E! News. Back then, a statement was released on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne directly attributing his highly publicized affair with Pugh to an ongoing problem with sex addiction. In what some saw as a slap in his mistress' face, the Ozzy rep ensured the world that Osbourne had simply been engaging in extramarital sex, but nothing "emotional" had gone one. "Over the last six years, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a sex addiction. He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context." In the same statement, the rep for Ozzy openly admitted that had been engaged in sexual relations will multiple women when he "just got caught" in his affair with the hair colorist. He went on to say that Sharon Osbourne was supporting her famous, philandering husband, and that getting caught had resulted in Ozzy undertaking an "intense therapy" program. "He would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with.Out of the bad comes good. Since his relationship with Ms. Pugh was exposed, Ozzy has gone into intense therapy. Ozzy is mortified at what his behavior has done to his family. He thanks God that his incredible wife Sharon is at his side to support him." In the aftermath of Ozzy getting caught and publicly shamed for his extramarital affair, his wife Sharon Osbourne has seemed to be standing by her man, just like Ozzy's publicist said she was. After announcing that she and Ozzy were splitsville for good, Sharon told her viewers on The Talk(who had widely supported her walking away from her cheating spouse) that Ozzy was "working on it." "He's working at it. It’s hard because it affects the whole family. And it’s… embarrassing to talk about.” As embarrassed as Sharon Osbourne claimed to be by her husband’s cheating ways, it did appear that the long-standing couple had reconciled. Even after Ozzy’s ex-mistress sued their daughter Kelly for “s**t shaming, harassment and bullying,” reports TMZ.Kelly Osbourne later settled with the woman. Ozzy Osbourne’s Ex-Mistress Michelle Pugh and His Daughter Kelly Reach Settlement https://t.co/2YsxZkUvDD pic.twitter.com/vDDLdZ70pC — Sarah Johnson (@sarahknows) October 1, 2016 In his recent interview, however, Ozzy may have burned a few marital bridges with his thinly veiled assertion that it was somehow his wife’s fault that he cheated and does other “stupid things.” “Sharon is a workaholic and that’s great. But if she comes home from ‘X Factor’ and wants to go to bed, what the f–k am I supposed to do? That's why men do stupid things, when they're on their own." Ozzy Osbourne now claims he's not actually a sex addict, just a typical rock star: https://t.co/wZcMtjiBIo pic.twitter.com/qClvQsRXjg — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) January 30, 2017 Despite making excuses for his own behavior, behavior that he swears isn't a symptom of sex addiction but simply being a rock star who got caught, Ozzy Osbourne seems to think that women don't have the same entitlement to groupies as rock star guys. "Sharon have groupies? She'd better not, I'd go f**king mental." All in all, while Sharon described her husband's behavior as "embarrassing," Ozzy Osbourne called the pair's 2016 cheating-related split nothing more than a "bump in the road." [Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo]