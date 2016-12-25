Paige Watkins: Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Out & About With Lingerie Model While Girlfriend Is Out Of Town

Paige Watkins just became the subject of the celebrity rumor mill, after she and Hollywood bad boy Leonardo DiCaprio were reportedly spotted hanging out together at a couple of tony L.A. restaurants. As The New York Post reports, Leo and a group of friends – his so-called “Wolf Pack,” which also includes buddies Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire – hit up trendy L.A. hotspot Catch, Watkins in tow. Even though it looks like their “date” was a group outing, an insider source at the restaurant says that Leo and Paige stepped out for frequent smoke breaks. goin’ explorin’ A photo posted by PAIGE WATKINS (@paige_watkins) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:25pm PST After Catch, Leo, Paige and the gang hit up another L.A. hotspot, 1Oak. There, a witness said, the couple appeared to be getting rather naughty. “They looked pretty close. She was sitting on his lap, and they appeared to be kissing.” So right about now you may be wondering, who is Paige Watkins? She’s an underwear and lingerie model, and she recently sat down with GQ to give a little more insight into what she’s about. feels when the toes touch the water ☀️ @lulifamaswimwear @franceduque A photo posted by PAIGE WATKINS (@paige_watkins) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:06pm PST Born and raised in Orlando, and a huge New England Patriots fan, word on the street is that Watkins was discovered eating at an L.A. taco stand. The jet-setting model spends her time these days flying back and forth between photo shoots. Back in L.A., sources say that, after leaving 1Oak, Leo and the gang, Watkins in tow, headed back to DiCaprio’s house. The fact that Leo was spotted cozying up to an underwear model may not sit well with Leo’s actual, current girlfriend, Nina Agdal, who is also a model (Agdal works for Sports Illustrated). Right now Nina is on another continent, apparently giving Leo license to play around. And Leo and Nina’s relationship is more than just the occasional hangout: just in the past few weeks, they’ve been spotted together in Mexico, while Nina was shooting scenes on the sandy beaches of Tulum; vacationing together on an expensive, private island in Polynesia; and getting their cuddle on over Thanksgiving in Charleston, South Carolina. Reps for both Leo and Paige shot down any rumors that the two may be a thing. A spokesperson from Paige’s modeling management agency, One Model Management, says that there’s no truth to any rumors that their client is involved with Leo. “There is no confirmation that they are a couple nor were they holding hands. They are definitely not a couple.” A rep for Leo also quickly put down any rumors that he and Paige Watkins are, or ever will be, a thing. “This story is totally false and completely made up by people claiming to be sources.” Even a representative from 1Oak got on board the denial train. “It’s not true, he was there with all of his boys for a holiday party.” At 42, DiCaprio has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most naughty leading men. He seems to have a fondness for models in particular: throughout his career, he’s been attached to actress Bijou Phillips, model Kristen Zang, and model and socialite Emma Miller. For five years – a long relationship by Leo’s standards – he was attached to model Giselle Bundchen. That was followed by a six-year fling with Israel model Bar Rafaeli. There was also that time in 2010 when model Aretha Wilson whapped Leo upside the face with a broken bottle, causing Leo severe facial injuries and getting Arethat two years in prison. Do you think Leonard DiCaprio and Paige Watkins are really a thing, or were they just hanging out a s a group, like their reps suggest? [Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx