Paris Jackson Insists She And Her Brothers Weren't Spoiled As Children, But Didn't Know Her Mother Was Alive Until She Was 13-Years-Old

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, is still coping with the death of her legendary father who passed away in 2009. Paris was born to Deborah Rowe and Michael Jackson in 1998. Later, Michael obtained sole custody of Paris and her brother Prince Jackson after the King of Pop amicably divorced Deborah in 1999. Michael Jackson later had a third child. However, the circumstances of the third child conception and birth remain largely a mystery. Paris Jackson X Rolling Stone pic.twitter.com/nSGaHGjjIo — Alexis????????‍♀️ (@AlexisM_USA) January 25, 2017 Michael Jackson and his children lived on a 2700-acre estate in California, complete with a zoo, media theater, and amusement park, according to the Daily Mail. But Paris Jackson insists that she and her two brothers were not spoiled. “We had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever.” However, the family’s joy was short-lived as Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing children. Even though he was acquitted of the charges, the “Black or White” singer was never able to bounce back fully to his original glory. In 2009, Paris and the rest of the world were shocked when Michael Jackson died of acute propofol intoxication. Dr. Conrad Murray, the pop superstar’s personal physician, was accused of causing Jackson’s death by administering high doses of propofol. Although Dr. Murray for sentenced to four years of imprisonment, he was released after serving prison time for two years. Recently, Paris Jackson slammed Dr. Murray after he released his book This Is It!: The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson that describes the last months of Michael Jackson’s life. For many people, it seems natural for Paris Jackson to criticize Dr. Murray, who revealed her father’s darkest secrets through the book. Paris Jackson admitted that she was shocked to see people believing in someone who had been convicted of her father’s murder. paris jackson @ givenchy pic.twitter.com/y68M7J5wpC —???? (@liIangeI) January 24, 2017 Dr. Murray is well aware of Paris Jackson’s hatred towards him. According to E!, Dr. Murray has cited that Paris’s hostility towards him is simply due to her immaturity, and she will be able to fully comprehend the truth after she turns 25-years-old. “She may be a different person when she passes 25 and she really is mature and her frontal lobes and faculties are truly developed with her own judgment, and she clearly may have a different impression.” Paris Jackson continues to grieve and remember her father through her love for tattoos. Earlier, Paris remembered her legendary father on her birthday when she inked a tattoo in Michael Jackson’s handwriting on the side of her left wrist. The tattoo that read “Queen of my heart” was the young model’s dedication to her father, and it was a fitting reply to those who had criticized her for not remembering her late father on her birthday. “Queen of my heart”#Michaeljackson@ParisJackson pic.twitter.com/tKcxT7Li51 — Michael Rey del Pop (@smile_mj_tcm) April 9, 2016 Although Paris Jackson was estranged from her biological mother Deborah Rowe for many years, the young celebrity decided to support her ailing mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that Paris Jackson admitted that she didn’t even know that she had a living mother until she was 13-years-old, and she didn’t start getting to know Debbie Rowe until she was receiving treatment for cancer when Paris Jackson was 16-years-old. “I’ve had a lot of mother figures. But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.” Paris Jackson has proved to be a much-needed source of support for her mother, who recently completed another round of chemotherapy treatment. According to Radar Online, Rowe credited her daughter for being there for her in her hour of need. “She’s my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, it took her 30 seconds to reach out when she found out. I can’t tell you how much I love her.” Paris Jackson says “it’s obvious” dad Michael was murdered: “Everybody in the family knows it” https://t.co/0L5qfitXho pic.twitter.com/teS4wrhSch — billboard (@billboard) January 24, 2017 Apart from providing her with moral and emotional support, Paris Jackson has also done her best to improve the quality of life of her ailing mother. According to the New York Daily News, Rowe revealed that Paris helped to cheer her up during her difficult and painful cancer treatments, simply by spending time with her. “We go for sushi, we talk about music, and we text all the time.” [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]