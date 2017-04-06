Paris Jackson Shuts Down Body Shaming Attempt With Four Simple Words

Paris Jackson isn’t tolerating any negative comments about her weight and isn’t afraid to publicly call out those who attempt to shame her. The 19-year-old is getting praise for her somewhat epic response to a would-be body shaming attempt on Twitter this week. In the snappy comeback, Paris agrees with the commenter that she has in fact “put on a little weight.” However, it’s how Jackson agreed with the Twitter hater that has people talking. Paris simply stated “f*** yeah I have” when an anonymous Twitter user informed her it appears she’s gained weight. The teen’s followers cheered her on as they offered support and compliments in lieu of the body-shaming attempt. “You are a queen, omg.” “Yeah that’s my girl!! Paris u always inspire people thanks u r great.” Other Twitter users left comments telling Jackson how great she looks and her response is exactly why people love her. “You are amazing. We love you.” [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] The UK’s Mirror reported on Jackson’s reply as the outlet stated she delivered the perfect clap back to the weight gain comment. “Paris Jackson has hit back at a rude follower in the best way after being accused of putting on weight.” Obviously, Paris isn’t ashamed of her body and refuses to let anyone even try to make her feel less than confident about her curves. Jackson attended a red carpet event in Los Angeles this past weekend as she once again turned heads with her style and signature blonde bob. The Mirror also covered Jackson’s attendance as the site detailed what the teenager wore to the star-studded awards. “The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was out at the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night, wearing a gorgeous black minidress with delicate bird-shaped beading and long sleeves.” While most people thought Paris looked amazing as the awards show, apparently the anonymous Twitter troll felt the dress wasn’t quite so flattering. But the Mirror reports Paris need not worry about the lone internet hater as her fans rallied around her in defense. “Please I’ve got more weight on my little finger! U look fab!” The body shaming tweet isn’t the only time Paris defended herself on the social media platform this week, though. One Twitter user called out Jackson over her platform regarding giving voices to the “voiceless,” according to Mirror. The article quotes Paris as she explains what she plans to do in regards to her campaign. “I will use my voice to speak for the voiceless, and fight for the rights that every one of us deserve – every woman that walks this earth, every mother, every sister, every daughter and every lover.” [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] However, it seems not everyone is pleased with the teen’s decisions as one Twitter user accused Paris of being a narcissist. “Well you obviously need the compliments after all is that not why you are here? thrashing your way into total narcissism and conceit?” Of course, Jackson didn’t allow her hater to get the best of her as she kept her cool and explained how she’s using her platform. It appears Paris plans on becoming an activist regarding poverty, the LGBTQ community, and women in general as she puts her popularity to work. i’m actually using my platform for activism regarding poverty, the environment, lgbtq, women around the world, immigrants, etc… where u been https://t.co/ji668xRJRL — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) April 2, 2017 But her response wasn’t enough, as the person continued to attack her Paris for speaking on issues. “How dare you speak on this platform at all look at you ‘me me me’ is everything for show little Paris?” While some people may criticize Paris, the Mirror reports the young socialite is trying to bring more awareness to social issues as she campaigns to get celebrities involved. Jackson addressed her concerns during her speech for winning the Emerging Talent award this past weekend at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards. “The glamour is awesome, the designer clothes are awesome, the fashion, everything is so cool – but there is so much more. There are so many important things that we need to be using our voices for and everybody in this room has that power.” This week has proven fans should be on the look out for Paris Jackson as she continues to make bold statements on stage and on social media regarding social issues. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]