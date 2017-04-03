Paris Jackson's 19th Birthday Weekend Includes Michael Jackson Tattoos

Paris Jackson is getting ready to celebrate her 19th birthday on April 3, and her birthday weekend, starting on March 31, has included a memory of her father, Michael Jackson. The weekend before Paris Jackson’s birthday, she got the celebration started a little bit early by going to get matching tattoos with her brother, Prince Jackson, on March 26. According to Belfast Telegraph, Prince and Paris got their matching yin-yang tattoos for free, and they also mentioned on social media that they might be brother and sister, but they were also best friends. Less than a week later, Prince Jackson was back under the gun to get another tattoo, but this one depicted his father. According to Prince Jackson’s Instagram account, on April 1 he sat for 9 hours to get the tattoo, and it depicts Michael Jackson with angel wings. This time, Prince Jackson went to Dermagraph Ink to get the tattoo of his dad. Timing is everything, but Billboard and other media publications have not reported that the story about the tattoo of Michael Jackson was an April Fool’s Day joke. Regardless, this is not the first tattoo that Michael Jackson’s kids have had of his image. For example, in early 2016, Paris Jackson got several tattoos that paid tribute to her father. According to Glamour, Paris and Prince Jackson spent a lot of time going to the local tattoo parlor to visit artist Justin Lewis at Timeless Tattoo. In addition to Prince’s recent MJ tattoo, Paris has gotten three Michael Jackson tattoos since her 18th birthday on April 3, 2016. [Image by by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] Paris Jackson had reportedly celebrated her 18th birthday on April 3, 2016, by getting Michael Jackson tattoos. Currently, Paris Jackson has around 50 tattoos, but the ones honoring her father include a wrist tattoo in Michael Jackson’s handwriting that says “queen of my heart.” Following this, Paris Jackson got a tattoo of Michael Jackson’s eyes. Finally, Paris Jackson’s third tattoo to her father was the word “Bad” — a reference to Michael Jackson’s hit song. In other words, compared to his younger sister Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson is just getting warmed up in the Michael Jackson tattoo department. Although Paris Jackson was at the GLAAD Awards ceremony on April 1, according to her Instagram account, Prince Jackson and his younger brother Blanket “Bigi” Jackson were seen eating at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. On April 2, according to Paris Jackson’s Instagram account, she was reunited with her family on the eve of her 19th birthday, and noted her family was “the best.” Paris Jackson recently attended the GLAAD Awards the weekend before her 19th birthday on April 3. [Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD] In addition to celebrating the new tattoo of his father, Prince and Blanket Jackson might have been celebrating other things. For instance, they might be celebrating their father’s posthumous victory in court. According to Daily Mail, at the end of March, an ongoing legal battle about alleged extra partners to the Michael Jackson estate was finally cleared up. Although Raymone Bain and Quadree el-Amin claimed that they made a verbal agreement with Michael Jackson in Tokyo to get shares of his estate in return for cash up front for debts MJ owed, a judge officially denied this claim. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Michael Jackson has not been so lucky in the court battles that have taken place since MJ died on June 26, 2009. For example, the IRS has taken the Michael Jackson estate to court in 2017 for what they say is $1 billion in unpaid back taxes and fees. Sadly, this is not the only weird thing in the headlines about Michael Jackson in 2017. For instance, there is a Michael Jackson statue that has an oddball past. According to Daily Star, after Michael Jackson died in 2009, the chairman of the Fulham football club, Mohammed Al Fayed, had a statue of MJ commissioned. Michael Jackson’s statue was supposed to end up in Harrod’s department store, but instead it found a strange home at Craven Cottage. In 2013, the statue of MJ was removed after much protest, but the present home of the Michael Jackson statue was not mentioned.

[Feature Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD]