Peta Murgatroyd Does Labor Right: ‘DWTS’ Pro Goes Glam As She Heads To The Hospital

Peta Murgatroyd even makes labor look glamorous. The pregnant Dancing With the Stars mirrorball winner headed to the hospital on January 2, the date her firstborn child was due, and she went glam for the occasion. Murgatroyd’s fiancé, fellow DWTS champ Maksim Chmerkovskiy, took to Instagram to document what appeared to be the couple’s early morning drive down Park Avenue en route to a New York hospital, then an hour later he posted a photo of a pregnant Peta as she rested on a hospital bed and touched up her makeup. But first…a little make up ???? A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd previously announced that they are expecting a baby boy. The DWTS darlings have kept fans updated throughout Murgatroyd’s entire pregnancy, so it’s no surprise that social media followers were also along for the hospital ride. Peta Murgatroyd has been quiet on social media ever since Maks made his initial hospital posts, and there has been no update on whether or not the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer is in labor or if she was sent home after a false alarm. But if Murgatroyd is in labor, hopefully she’ll remember at least some of the techniques she learned in Lamaze class. Last month, Maks revealed that he and Murgatroyd got “kicked out” of their first childbirth class because Peta was “the worst student” in a way-too-long class. “We got kicked out because Peta was misbehaving and not listening to anything,” Maks said in the video. “That’s what happens. This baby’s gonna be a disaster.” Once he makes his entrance into the world, Maks and Peta’s baby boy will have a nursery inspired by his daddy’s affection for elephants. According to E! News, Chmerkovskiy has been a collector of elephant trinkets for years, so his personal collection was incorporated into the baby’s nursery theme. Maks and Peta worked closely with celebrity nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli to create a safari-themed room that will showcase the elephant collection. “Peta worked with Vanessa to choose the beautiful cream and gold color palette and the safari wallpaper that adorns two walls,” an insider told E! “It was important to Peta to incorporate different textures to add cozy warmth to the space. There is even a tiny mommy and baby koala bear to pay homage to Peta’s home!” i’m so ready ❤???? i love you guys so much. i can’t wait to see your beautiful baby boy ???????????? @PetaMurgatroyd @MaksimC pic.twitter.com/pg2xcMkIws — ❁кейличка (@aussiesofdwts) January 2, 2017 Peta Murgatroyd and her man have shared most of their baby milestones with fans— including monthly belly pics and a series of snaps from their elegant baby shower at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York—but they have kept the name they plan to give their son a secret. While Peta clearly doesn’t leave home without her makeup bag, Maks soon won’t be leaving home without a diaper bag. It has been no secret that this baby’s proud papa plans to take on daddy duty in a major way so Murgatroyd can pursue her career goals. “Trust me, I really don’t care how this comes across, but there’s no money on the planet that can replace me missing out the three, four, five months of my baby’s life. Zero chance,” Maks told Bravo’s Daily Dish last fall. “I can’t wait for all of this, diapers, and all of this stuff. I can’t wait for Peta to pursue her goals and whatever and I just want to be a stay-at-home dad.” Peta Murgatroyd previously told Hollywood Life that she plans to pursue acting, possibly on TV and on Broadway, after her baby bonding time and maternity break. Murgatroyd also plans to marry Chmerkovskiy later this year, in a New York ceremony this summer, where their newborn son will be their “tiny, little ring bearer.” But first, Peta has a labor and delivery to get through, so stay tuned. [Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Samsung]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx