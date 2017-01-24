Peter Dinklage Receives IMDB STARmeter Award

American actor Peter Dinklage received the IMDB STARmeter Award last January 23 at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The award is given to actors whose names are a constant fixture on IMDB’s STARmeter chart. The STARmeter chart is in turn determined by the search behavior of IMDB’s more than 160 million users. The Sundance Film Festival 2017, which is taking place from January 19 to January 29, is where the IMDb STARmeter Award Ceremony & The Amazon Video Direct Inaugural Filmmaker Awards were held. It was during this event that Peter Dinklage would win the STARmeter Award. Dinklage is most known for his role in the award winning fantasy series Game of Thrones,which takes place in the fictional setting of Westeros, a land war torn land where several noble families fight for the throne to the kingdom. In the series, Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister, the dwarf son of Tywin Lannister, and brother to Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister, and adviser to Daenerys Targaryen. The 47-year old is also known for his roles in films such as Trumpkin in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Dr. Simon Barsinister in Underdog, Miles Finch in Elf, Ben Klandis in Find Me Guilty, Finbar McBride in The Station Agent, Captain Gutt in Ice Age: Continental Drift, Renault in The Boss, and Dr. Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Peter Dinklage poses for a photo at the season six premiere of Game of Thrones. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Dinklage won an Emmy award in 2011 and again in 2015 for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series”. He also won a Golden Globe award in 2011 for “Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film”. He has also won countless other awards such as the Critics’ Choice Award, Empire Award, MTV Movie Award, and a Scream Award. Winning the IMDB STARmeter Award puts Dinklage in an elite group of six other actors. These actors are the inaugural award winner Olivia Wilde, who won the award in 2013, Miles Teller, the 2014 award winner, 2015 recipients Jeffrey Tambor and Brie Larson, and 2016 recipients Bryce Dallas Howard and Felicity Jones. Peter Dinklage at the Season 5 Premiere of Game of Thrones [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] Olivia Wilde, who won the first ever award in 2013, is well known for her roles as Rachel Salas in In Time, Dr. Remy Hadley in House, Suzy Miller in Rush, Quorra in Tron: Legacy, and Jane in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, while Miles Teller had high profile roles in Fantastic Four as Reed Richards, in War Dogs as David Packouz, in Divergent as Peter, in Whiplash as Andrew, and as Sutter in The Spectacular Now. The 2015 award winners Jeffrey Tambor and Brie Larson, have many notable roles as well. Tambor played Sid in The Hangover, George Bluth Sr. in Arrested Development, Hank Kingsley in The Larry Sanders Show, and Francis Silverberg in The Accountant. Larson’s memorable roles include Ma in Room, Molly Tracey in 21 Jump Street, Grace in Short Term 12, Rachel in Community, and Cassidy in The Spectacular Now. Bryce Dallas Howard, along with costar Chris Pratt, had a major role in the 2015 summer blockbuster Jurassic World, where she starred as Claire. She has also had other remarkable roles as Hilly Holbrook in The Help, Lacie in Black Mirror, Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3, and Kay in Gold. Felicity Jones meanwhile was the star of Rogue One, where she played Jyn. She starred alongside Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything as Jane Brooke. She also had roles in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Felicia, and in Inferno as Sienna Brooks. With such esteemed company, the bar has most certainly been raised for next year’s awardee. [Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]