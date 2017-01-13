Phaedra Parks On Kandi Burruss Lawsuit: ‘No Stories Shock Or Amaze Me’

Phaedra Parks has been keeping busy over the past couple of years, as she had to learn how to be a single mother to two young boys. Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was charged with fraud and sentenced to eight years behind bars, which he started serving in October 2014. He wasn’t happy with his wife when he was locked up, and the two of them barely spoke to one another as he started serving his sentence. He only talked to his sons when he called and Phaedra only wanted to talk about their divorce plans. But on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks isn’t exactly innocent in the drama, especially with Kandi Burruss. According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now revealing that nothing really surprises her anymore after being a lawyer for so many years and being on a reality show. On Sunday’s episode, Phaedra was approached by one of Kandi’s former employees, Johnnie, who wanted to file a lawsuit against Kandi for unpaid wages. Apparently, he felt that he needed more money from Burruss and he wanted to sue for possible lost wages as he claimed he was in on the restaurant deal. So, was Phaedra Parks a horrible friend for even listening to his story? “After practicing law for eighteen years, no stories shock or amaze me. When anyone seeks my advice in my professional capacity as an attorney, I always try to provide assistance,” Phaedra Parks explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo, sharing that she wants to give help and support to anyone who needs it. They can say what they want about Mama P @PhaedraParks she is & ALWAYS will be a class act & they mad #rhoa pic.twitter.com/Jgsae11PiI — Roland!! (@ciscoTHETINK) January 9, 2017 In other words, Phaedra Parks claims that she didn’t entertain the offer because it wasn’t her area of expertise and she didn’t want to get involved. But some viewers felt that she was being shady because she listened to his story on national television. Parks may just be doing her job, just as she’s doing her job in warning Porsha Williams about having a baby out of wedlock. While Parks and Kandi aren’t really friends anymore, Phaedra and Porsha have become closer and it sounds like she wants to be there for her friend as she pursues this new relationship. “After having the pleasure of meeting and being around Todd, I found him to be nice and genuinely concerned about Porsha. As Porsha’s friend, I only want the best for her, and if Todd makes her happy, I am happy for her,” Phaedra Parks explains in her Bravo blog about her opinions in regards to Porsha Williams. Of course, Williams really wants a baby and she has been talking about this since she was married to Kordell Stewart. The two explored the option of having twins, but their marriage was crumbling away. And maybe Phaedra wants Williams to think about her options, as she wishes that her two sons, Ayden and Dylan, had a male role model, who wasn’t sitting in prison. And maybe that’s why Parks’ work with her camps and her role model programs are so important to her. Does Kandi Burruss Feel Bad For Exposing Phaedra Parks’ Affair? READ MORE: https://t.co/PJGJqssVY7 pic.twitter.com/cNGOkPGz6B — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) January 3, 2017 “Everybody knows that anything worth having or doing usually does not come or happen without hard work and few challenges. Thankfully, I was blessed to have great collaborators and momentum around the project; coupled with an amazing team so we were able to organize a camp despite being in another state,” Phaedra Parks explains about the camp she was planning on putting together on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo. What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about Kandi’s drama with Johnnie? Are you surprised she turned down the lawsuit offer? [Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features]

