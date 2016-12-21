Phaedra Parks Slammed By Apollo Nida’s Future Wife: ‘Your Sh*t Does Stink After All’

Phaedra Parks has been focusing on her children and her career since her ex-husband was charged with fraud and identity theft and then sentenced to eight years behind bars. Parks was devastated by her husband’s betrayal, because she really didn’t think that he would break the law to start various business ventures. And when she realized that he had betrayed the family and would be gone for years, she decided to move on. It took her a while to file for divorce, and Apollo Nida himself had already moved on with a new lady. He’s now engaged and Parks is left sorting out the details of their lives together. According to a new Radar Online report, Phaedra Parks is now being slammed by Apollo’s future wife, as she has been watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sherien Almufti has been watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta from the time where she first met Apollo Nida. And maybe she’s watching in hopes of picking up on things that Nida has told her about Phaedra Parks. And it sounds like Sherien is calling out Phaedra for her behavior. “Catching up on the #RHOA like oh wow!! So your s**t does stink after all,” Sherien Almufti supposedly wrote on Instagram, according to Radar Online, adding the hashtag, “#TeamApolloandSherien.” Phaedra Parks’ Home Decor Inspiration Comes with a Side of Versace Swag https://t.co/dXnukhPruQ pic.twitter.com/1b1K4lmzN4 — Bravotv (@Bravotv) December 20, 2016 It sounds like The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will learn more about Sherien later this season, as the proposal and engagement will be part of the storyline on this season of the show. Cynthia Bailey has revealed that Phaedra Parks will learn about Apollo’s decision to move on and she will be surprised that he’s engaged again. Fans know very little about her because the Bravo network has supposedly been filming scenes with her. But according to Radar Online, Nida proposed to his future wife, who is a New Jersey real estate agent. He still has years left of his sentence at Fort Dix. “You see that smile? That’s how she makes me feel all over,” Nida has revealed on his own Instagram, according to Radar Online, confirming that he is indeed happy these days. Even though Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband and his future wife are excited about their relationship, it sounds like Almufti’s ex-husband isn’t too happy about the way she has handled this new relationship. Not only has she been using social media to slam Phaedra Parks, but she has also taken their daughter out of school so she could meet Nida. “She took my daughter out of school a week and a half ago to go to Atlanta to film,” Derrick Copes has revealed to Radar Online, adding, “Who takes their kid out school to go film when it’s not educational. That is not good parenting. I don’t want my daughter on the show.” YIKES! There May Be A Problem With @PhaedraParks‘ Divorce From #ApolloNida –> https://t.co/Y1tOXxVCLm pic.twitter.com/Mv41ra99nI — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) December 11, 2016 Her daughter is supposedly 8 years old and Copes seems shocked that she would take their daughter to Fort Dix when Phaedra Parks isn’t bringing her sons, Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3 to visit their father. It sounds like she may have her own custody issues in regards to her own ex-husband, including child support issues. “I’m not giving her child support right now because she’s taking my daughter to prison and I have asked her numerous times to stop doing that,” he continues, according to Radar Online, adding, “My daughter is eight years old, she is not happy to go into a prison. If you want me to give you money, I will, but at the time you have a responsibility to our daughter.” What do you think of Sherien throwing shade at Phaedra Parks on Instagram about having issues when she isn’t getting along with her own ex-husband these days? [Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for History/Roots]

