Photo Of Michelle Obama Wearing Hair Natural Goes Viral, Internet Praises Former FLOTUS

A photo of Michelle Obama wearing her hair natural has gone viral as the internet praises the former FLOTUS for embracing her curly locks. An image of Michelle with a relaxed look was shared on social media and quickly circulated. Michelle Obama is usually photographed with her hair straightened or sporting wavy curls. Although she wears her hair down most of the time, the latest photo of her hair in a more natural style is viewed as truly letting her “hair down.” The photo shows Michelle Obama appearing to be on a beach with a low ponytail and a polka-dotted headband. She’s also wearing a gray tank top, sunglasses, and hooped earrings. A Twitter user was thrilled to see the photo and shared the image with the caption, “This is the picture I have been waiting on for 3 years. COME ON NATURAL.” The image has received over 32,000 retweets. This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017 As reported by The Huffington Post, it’s unclear where the photo was shot of Michelle Obama wearing her hair naturally, but it’s believed to be on one of the many vacations she and her husband took after the inauguration in January. In a 2015 interview with The Root, Michelle’s hairstylist, Johnny Wright, said Obama has been natural for many years. He said if she was going to opt for her Afro, it would be while she’s on vacation. Wright shared that he used a flat iron on her hair to get the look she’s most often wearing. Michelle Obama remains active in the community since leaving the White House. She surprised students at a couple of Washington, D.C. schools and was photographed going to workout sessions at SoulCycle. The Obamas have been in the news for signing a major book deal with Penguin Random House in which they were paid a reported advance of $65 million to write about their experience in the White House. The two are working on their own memoirs that will ostensibly detail the personal side, as well as the professional side of their lives throughout the eight years they lived in Washington, D.C. Barack and Michelle Obama are currently working on their memoirs in separate places. The former president is currently on a luxury island in the South Pacific, and Michelle is in Washington, D.C., where they’ll continue to live until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. The Obamas are renting a home in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. Since President Trump took office, the Obamas have been taking extended vacations to Palm Springs, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. The Obamas have about 15 staffers working for them, and Michelle has four of her own. Her White House chief of staff, Tina Tchen, told The Washington Post, that the former first lady intends on staying “engaged” with the community. Always love visiting DC schools. Thank you for hosting me today @BallouSTAY. Stories of students #reachinghigher continue to inspire me. pic.twitter.com/MPbctWThRF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 28, 2017 “She’s got one daughter to get off to college, another is a [sophomore] in high school. All of that comes first. Now she will also be working on the book and still keeping up her engagement with the community as she always has.” Michelle Obama’s popularity isn’t fading one bit. She left the White House with a high approval rating, and her fans miss her terribly. Anything she does or says makes headlines. Will she wear her hair natural again in the near future? The photo of her sporting naturally curly hair was a massive hit, especially among women who struggle with the same kind of hair texture. [Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]