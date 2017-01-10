Photos Of Prince Harry's Girlfriend Meghan Markle's Wedding To Trevor Engleson Appear Online

Meghan Markle may have recently returned from the edge of the Arctic Circle with Prince Harry, but photos have emerged of the Suits star in Jamaica, where she married her ex-husband Trevor Engleson in 2011. The photos appear to show Markle taking part in drinking games ahead of her wedding to film producer Engleson the next day. According to the Sun, the 35-year-old actress married her first husband Trevor Engleson in 2011, after dating for seven years. The aforementioned photos provide a glimpse of the 2011 wedding, which took place at Ocho Rios, Jamaica in September. In the photos, Markle can be seen taking part in a wheelbarrow race with other wedding guests on the beach where the wedding took place. Markle’s pre-wedding celebrations began with a cocktail night, followed by a beach barbecue – which is where these particular photographs appear to have been taken. Intimate new photos emerge of Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle during her first wedding https://t.co/oONN4VCeNi pic.twitter.com/aa04OPx4b2 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 10, 2017 Part of the four-day wedding celebrations was a 15-minute service on the beach, which saw Markle wedding Trevor Engleson. The pair were joined by approximately 100 guests for that service and a successive meal. The day after the wedding service, Markle and Engleson shared a brunch with wedding guests. However, this is the first time that photographs have emerged of the 2011 wedding in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The actual wedding ceremony was relatively short at 15 minutes, with one guest saying “The ceremony was over very quickly –— in about 15 minutes. Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party.” The couple also took part in a Horah, which is a chair dance traditional of Jewish weddings. The dance saw the couple lifted in the air on seats by wedding guests and paraded around the Jamaica beach. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: Meghan Markle Never Harbored Ambitions To Be A Princess, Says Her Brother Who Believes Prince Harry Is ‘Lucky’ Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Will Meghan Ditch Prince Harry For James Bond? Golden Globes 2017: Justin Theroux Reveals Why Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Attend This Year Ultimately however, Markle and Engleson’s marriage didn’t last that long. According to the Daily Mail, the couple separated in 2013 and filed for divorce in August that year. A close friend to Engleson said that he was “devasted by the split” and Markle “suddenly had no more time for him”. They also confirmed that Engleson is still in love with Markle, saying “Meghan broke Trevor’s heart, pure and simple. He is still in love with her and so the revelation of her new relationship with Harry has hit him hard.” In summer 2016, rumors began circulating that the Suits star had begun dating Prince Harry, the younger son of Prince Charles and fifth in line to the British throne. The pair’s relationship was confirmed in November 2016 in a statement from Prince Harry via Kensington Palace. The statement confirmed that Prince Harry and Markle were “a few months into a relationship”, with the statement asking for harassment of Markle and her family to end. Prince Harry and @meghanmarkle have gone on their first holiday together – find out where they went! https://t.co/atyWszYdg7 pic.twitter.com/dO5P9eLIVR — HELLO! (@hellomag) January 7, 2017 Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in American legal drama Suits. However, she’s also appeared in a number of other television shows and cinema productions. Markle currently resides in Toronto Canada, which is where Suits is filmed. Toronto’s Financial District is used as a fictional New York City in the television series. The 35-year-old actress has begun splitting her time between Toronto and London since they began dating. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Markle will return to Toronto when the next season of Suits begins filming. Prince Harry and Markle returned from a trip to the Northern Lights in Iceland on Friday. The pair are said to have stayed in a remote cabin in the snow during their vacation. [Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]

