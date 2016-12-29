Pink Gives Birth To Baby Boy: Second Child With Carey Hart Named After Her Father

Pink gave birth to a baby boy on December 26, 2016. The child is her second with Carey Hart, the professional freestyle motocross rider she married in 2006. Pink posted photos to Instagram of the happy couple holding the latest member of their family, Jameson Moon Hart. Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST I love my baby daddy ???? A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST In a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood, Pink explained the reasoning behind choosing the name Jameson for her future son if she and Hart were to have a baby boy. “My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason,” Pink said. “[Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, [and] Jameson – we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.” No word on why the couple chose Moon as the middle name for their new baby boy, but the couple are no strangers to creative names for children. They named their daughter, born in 2011, Willow Sage Hart. Pink explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name to People magazine. “The willow is my favorite tree. I grew up near one. It’s the most flexible tree in nature and nothing can break it — no wind, no elements,” Pink said. “It can bend and withstand anything. I love that sentiment. I want that for her. Sage is cleansing and sacred, and it sounded great together. It doesn’t hurt that her last name is Hart — flexible cleansed heart.” In November, Pink announced her pregnancy to fans through her Instagram account, posting a picture of her with Willow Sage captioned with “Surprise!” The well-guarded secret was hidden from the public until that moment despite the singer’s massive success and instantly recognizable face. Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST Pink and Carey Hart celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in January of this year. According to People, Pink and Hart got married in a ceremony at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica in 2006. The couple had a brief split early on but have been consistently together since the birth of Willow Sage in 2011. Pink went on Ellen in May, 2016, to talk about her marriage to Carey Hart, her daughter, and her career. During the interview, she joked that she and Hart don’t often have the opportunity to spend romantic time together as they are often spending time with their daughter. Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, first rose to fame in 2000 with her album, Can’t Take Me Home. The album went double-platinum in the United States. Her follow-up album, Missundaztood, released in 2001, sold 15 million copies worldwide, catapulting her to superstar status. Pink’s RCA Records artist profile claims her career album sales exceed 60 million units worldwide. Pink and Carey Hart met at the X games where he competed in 2001. According to MTV, Pink proposed to Hart at a motocross race in Mammoth Lakes, California, in June of 2005. The couple were married a few months later and have been together since then with only a brief separation prior to the birth of Willow Sage. Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half. 10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I’m proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you. A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:26am PST Carey Hart is retired from freestyle motocross and motorcycle racing but is currently involved in racing off-road trucks, presumably because it’s a safer endeavor for the family man. Pink has not announced any plans for an album or a tour in the future. Her last album, The Truth About Love, was released in September of 2012. That was more than a year after the birth of Willow Sage, so fans looking forward to new material from the singer may have to wait a while before they get to hear anything new. Pink and Carey Hart have not been shy about posting photos of their family in the past, so we can probably expect to see more picture of baby boy Jameson Moon Hart in the coming weeks. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx