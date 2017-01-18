Porsha Williams And NeNe Leakes: 'RHOA' Star Is Ignored By Veteran Reality Star

Porsha Williams is learning how to be a strong and independent woman after her divorce from Kordell Stewart, and it sounds like she’s using her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars to regain her confidence. It’s no secret that Porsha had put her life on hold to live after her husband’s rules. On her earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her co-stars questioned how much she was allowed to do, as she claimed she had rules to follow. While she said she merely respected her husband, her co-stars were concerned about her being in a controlling marriage. And one of the women who spoke out against Williams’ marriage to Kordell was NeNe Leakes. According to a new Bravo report, Porsha Williams is now revealing that NeNe Leakes is far from friendly these days, even though she seemed very supportive a few years ago. Of course, NeNe is no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but one can imagine that Leakes stayed close with the ladies she saw as friends. But Porsha reveals that she hasn’t talked to Leakes in a while despite living in the same neighborhood. And she has tried to talk to Leakes. “I haven’t talked to her at all, so I don’t know where that stands. I mean friends would call each other and talk from time to time, so I don’t know,” Porsha Williams told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo. “I honestly don’t know what happened. I really, really don’t. I know that I called a couple times and my calls weren’t returned.” Porsha Williams Opens Up About Having Kids With New Boo Todd Stewart! – https://t.co/edGxlrxJQ2 pic.twitter.com/NQSXY8CIQW — FFS (@fahimdhaka2010) January 5, 2017 Of course, NeNe has said that she wanted to distance herself from the drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so she may just have stopped talking to Porsha Williams because she needed time away from all of the ladies. In addition, NeNe is known for switching her friends out every season, as she was once close with Kim Zolciak and then their friendship failed. The same thing happened with Sheree Whitfield. And Leakes and Kenya Moore have also argued. And it sounds like Williams doesn’t start drama. In fact, she told Andy Cohen that she doesn’t throw shade unless she’s on the receiving end first, so she doesn’t think she has done anything wrong with Leakes. “Oh I don’t throw shade unless I receive,” Porsha Williams explained about the drama, adding, “I mean if I get it, I’ll definitely get it right back. That’s what I’ll say.” While Leakes isn’t on the show this season, Porsha had plenty of drama going on with Kenya Moore. In fact, Williams was thrown out of Kenya’s housewarming party during the first episode of this season. Porsha Williams Admits Shamea Morton Never Told Her Anything About Hooking Up With… https://t.co/eH7wnFlnUs pic.twitter.com/KO3DrDzyqR — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 5, 2017 “I pretty much expected her to react that way. It takes a humble, caring person with a lot of confidence to be able to let the past go and move forward, and those are qualities I think she lacks. This beef has been dragged out for so long that I’m completely over it. I came baring a beautiful arrangement and ready to let the past be the past, but I was met with bitterness. I honestly don’t think twice about a relationship with people who don’t reciprocate respect. I will continue to support those who support me,” Porsha Williams revealed on her Bravo blog about her ongoing drama with Kenya Moore. What do you think of Porsha Williams’ comments about her friendship with NeNe Leakes? Are you surprised that they are not getting along? [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]