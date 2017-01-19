Priyanka Chopra Overcomes Injuries To Stun At People's Choice Awards

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra recently suffered injuries, while performing her own stunts on the set of the ABC crime thriller series, and, even though the mishap may have landed Chopra in bed, she wasn’t likely to miss the People’s Choice Awards. Overcoming her injuries with the same determination that has earned Priyanka the title of international film star, the Quantico actress made her red carpet appearance, delighting and stunning expectant fans. Priyanka was also very vocal on her injury and her insistence that a few injuries wouldn’t keep her from performing her own stunts in the future. Priyanka Chopra Makes A Grand Entrance At The People’s Choice Awards Priyanka Chopra wins at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images] Things might have been worse for Priyanka, but, as People shares, the Quantico actress hasn’t been scared off by her recent minor injury, which she received while performing stunts on the set of Quantico. If anything, Ms. Chopra is more determined than ever, as her appearance at the People’s Choice Awards signifies. “I had to wear my brace for a couple days and then I’m fine,” Chopra says of her injuries. Priyanka’s hard work on Quantico has paid off. The actress won the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award. Ms. Chopra looked stunning at the People’s Choice Awards, as she does at every red carpet event, this time donning a peach-colored Sally LaPointe gown with high heels that might have been a little too perilous, considering Priyanka’s recent injury. Certainly, the Quantico star’s doctors would have been dismayed to see the actress slipping into the high heels. “How can a girl go to a red carpet without heels?” Chopra said. “Don’t tell my doctor that. He’ll give me a call tomorrow. He shouldn’t know. Let’s just say I’m in sneakers and when he sees the pictures I’ll say, ‘Oops, I forgot. It was a concussion.’” Even though she might have been better off staying home, the Quantico actress says she had been looking forward to attending the People’s Choice Awards. Also, Chopra says she was feeling stir crazy, cooped up in her New York apartment. “I was a little nervous… I didn’t know if I would make it, but I got so bored sitting on my couch for three days,” Chopra says. Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Story Behind Her Injury Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ‘Quantico’ set injury. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Ms. Chopra explained that her set injury was the result of a combination of factors. As she has previously revealed, Priyanka normally does her own stunts for Quantico and, in this instance, Chopra was wearing rubber boots for an outdoor scene. As fate would have it, the scene was being shot in the evening and Priyanka says it was also raining, or possibly snowing, making the surface extra slippery. “I’ve done so many stunts before and I never got hurt, but I slipped on a wet road while I was saving someone else — another co-actor of mine — and I hit my head on the bumper of the car and the road,” says Chopra. While the injury was scary enough for the Quantico actress, Priyanka shared that her mother was probably more concerned than anyone. Ms. Chopra says her mother was on the first flight out of India, as soon as she received news of the injury, though Priyanka added that her mother often comes for a visit, even under normal circumstances. While her mother is pleased to see Priyanka healed up and accepting yet another award for her Quantico role, Priyanka is possibly more excited than anyone over the award. This year’s recognition at the People’s Choice Awards gives Chopra her second award for a series that has only a season and a half under its belt. “This is two years in a row and this is like… my show is a season and a half old, to have that kind of acceptance is really weird,” gushes Priyanka Chopra. Season 2 of Quantico, starring Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis, resumes on Monday, January 23 on ABC. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]