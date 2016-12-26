Rebel Wilson In Australia For The Holidays, Prior To 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Rebel Wilson has returned home to her native Australia to celebrate Christmas and New Year Eve’s, according to the Daily Mail. The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress arrived in Sydney last week and was even escorted by uniformed officials. Hope you had a Merry Christmas ❤???? @RebelWilson pic.twitter.com/E60UELdXgU — rebs (@RebeIicious) December 26, 2016 Last Wednesday, Rebel Wilson got back to Australia for the festive season. The actress tried her best to keep a low profile by wearing dark sunglasses, by she certainly attracted the unwanted attention by being escorted by Australian Federal Police. Despite her long flight home, Rebel Wilson looked relaxed and gorgeous. The How to Be Single actress donned a knee-length black and blue paneled dress. Wilson, who is originally from Sydney, completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and black ballet flats. The holiday season brought Rebel Wilson back to her roots this year. The actress, who was brought up in Sydney’s suburbs, is currently enjoying a brief break from acting as she prepares to reprise her role in the third installment of Pitch Perfect in 2017. 7. Rebel Wilson in How To Be Single #BestPerformances2016 pic.twitter.com/fd8FmDlYSY — Little White Lies (@LWLies) December 24, 2016 Rebel Wilson, who had her breakthrough role in SBS comedy series Fat Pizza, is best known for her roles in Bridesmaids, How to Be Single, and two installments of the Pitch Perfect franchise. Earlier this month, Rebel Wilson joined her fellow Sydney-born actor Joel Edgerton for a photoshoot for Vogue Australia, according to the Daily Mail. Wilson and The Great Gatsby actor have become two of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood lately. Rebel Wilson and Edgerton celebrated their Hollywood achievements by gracing the pages of Vogue Australia‘s January 2017 issue. The magazine’s issue hit Australian newsstands last week. The duo was photographed by Julie Adams. Rebel Wilson & Joel Edgerton https://t.co/uvMRcLQNVi pic.twitter.com/j9123TsUjO — Naija What’s Up? (@Naijawhatsup) November 17, 2015 In one of the photos, Rebel Wilson is pictured next to famous director Paul Feig, who helmed two major projects starring the 36-year-old actress – 2015’s Ghostbusters and 2011’s Bridesmaids. Rebel Wilson opted for a red sparkly dress for the photo shoot, which made her look totally and entirely Christmas-ready. The actress complemented her look with black pointed-toe stilettos. Interestingly, that was not the first time Wilson appeared in that outfit. Rebel Wilson donned the same ensemble on the red carpet at the Australians in Film 5th Annual Awards Gala in October. The photoshoot came amid news that the Pitch Perfect actress has reportedly lost 15kg since April, according to the Daily Mail. Rebel Wilson – Australians In Film’s 2016 Awards Gala In La https://t.co/M4X65yg6DW pic.twitter.com/ELriC0PGEV — Celeb Carpet (@celebcarpetweb) October 21, 2016 Rebel Wilson, best known for her role of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect franchise, is now sporting a much slimmer body than she did when she was cast in the Jason Moore-directed film nearly five years ago. While neither Rebel Wilson nor her reps have confirmed the stunning weight loss yet, the news originated from Woman’s Day magazine, which claims the Pitch Perfect actress has shed nearly 15kg since April. Rebel Wilson weight loss: #fastweightloss #weightdestroyer #thyroid#liver#kidneys#liver#eyes https://t.co/22fj8IyQUT pic.twitter.com/Oit9WvzO8L — Denzil Marshall (@conquerall50) December 14, 2016 Rebel Wilson really is sporting a much slimmer figure now, as seen from her appearance at the wedding of her Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin earlier this month. The actress looked stunning in a tight pink dress that only emphasized on her curves. Earlier this month, Rebel Wilson was also spotted out on a hike, where she was dressed in skintight leggings and a form-fitting shirt. Even though the actress appears to be focussed shedding pounds, she has never been embarrassed by her figure. In fact, in 2015, Rebel Wilson even launched her own clothing line for plus-size women for Torrid, a U.S. fashion brand that specializes in plus-size clothing. The actress will reprise her role of Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 next year. Wilson is also attached to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, a remake of the 1988 comedy of the same name. [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]

