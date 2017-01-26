Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Actress Dead At Age 80

The public mourns as Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80. While she was reported in critical condition just hours ago, she succumbed to her illness and passed. Mary Tyler Moore, a television icon, was undergoing care at Greenwich Hospital over the last few days, in Connecticut. According to New York Daily News, Moore was dealing with various health problems, including diabetes. The New York Times notes that Mary, specifically, was struggling with pneumonia. While battling this issue, Moore encountered cardiopulmonary arrest and died. CBS to Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore With Hourlong Special https://t.co/bJcP2m3Fts pic.twitter.com/fdc3z0mMB3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2017 Mary’s representative, Mara Buxbaum, gave an official statement to Huffington Post. It reads as follows. “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.” And, although Mary Tyler Moore is dead, she’s not forgotten at all. Mary Tyler Moore: The Modern-Day Woman Jennifer Keishin Armstrong calls Moore a feminist icon. Armstrong is the author of Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted: And All the Brilliant Minds Who Made The Mary Tyler Moore Show a Classic. While Mary Tyler Moore was an actress during a time of increasing progression after the Women’s Rights Movement, she was an example for what females all over the United States were striving. But, that was Moore’s character as well. According to New York Times, Armstrong states as follows. “She only wanted to play a great character, and she did so. That character also happened to be single, female, over 30, professional, independent, and not particularly obsessed with getting married. Mary had America facing such issues as equal pay, birth control, and sexual independence way back in the ’70s.” As it turns out, Mary influenced a lot of Hollywood’s women repertoire. A Celebrity Farewell For Mary Tyler Moore Several celebrities have given their condolences to Moore’s family after finding out about her death. Via Twitter, Oprah Winfrey reminisced about the time when she had Mary on her show. Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017 During an interview with PBS, Oprah noted that Mary Tyler Moore had been more inspirational in her career than anyone or anything else. She mentions, in verbatim, as follows. “I think Mary Tyler Moore has probably had more influence on my career than any other single person or force.” If you’re interested, you can watch the Mary Tyler Moore tribute in the video below. According to Huffington Post, Mary — even during her early years on the Dick Van Dyke Show — portrayed the example of today’s womanly image and character. This is only further affirmed by several female comedians and actresses. Many are labeling Mary Tyler Moore a pioneer for women’s television. Noted comedian, Chelsea Handler, mentions that Moore paved the way for her to be the laughable celebrity she is today. Thank you Mary Tyler Moore for paving the way for us ladies in comedy. You trailblazed the way for us to be confident & bold. All my love. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 25, 2017 Most every television-savvy U.S. viewer above the age of 25 knows the following hat toss. “Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow.” #MaryTylerMoore | ????: giphy @people pic.twitter.com/q0kiOG11zI — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) January 25, 2017 As you can see, even news personality Tamron Hall pays her tribute to Moore’s signature and iconic gesture. When a character made your dream real. Thank you #MaryTylerMoore for helping girls/women own our space. Toss my hat in your honor taken 2013 pic.twitter.com/Puqikd6WA6 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 25, 2017 All in all, Mary Tyler Moore will be missed, indefinitely. She made a lasting impact on the lives and careers of professional, working women. And, even at age 80, Moore was still helping ensure the path to greatness. What are your thoughts about Mary’s death? Feel free to share in the comments below. [Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx