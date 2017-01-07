'RHOD' Star Cary Deuber Confirms Season 2: Talks Jealous Co-stars, The 'RHONJ' Return Of Danielle Staub, And Donald Trump

Cary Deuber isn’t holding back any punches. The Real Housewives of Dallas star recently shaded some of her co-stars on The Domenick Nati Show and claimed that her castmates are jealous of her “happy” life. What else did Deuber dish on the show? Deuber opened the interview by discussing her ongoing feud with LeeAnne Locken. Deuber and Locken butted heads during the first season of RHOD and Deuber believes Locken genuinely dislikes her. “I think LeeAnne’s a good girl. I think she just, you know, I rub her the wrong way,” Deuber shared. “I think she generally has an issue with me.” LeeAnne Locken [Image via Bravo] While on The Domenick Nati Show, Deuber also discussed the rumors surrounding her marriage. Last season, she was accused of stealing her husband and engaging in an affair. Deuber denied the allegations and claims that the rumors surfaced because her co-stars were jealous of her life. “It’s kind of silly. I think those things were brought up as kind of a jealous situation,” Deuber explained. “A lot of times when somebody isn’t necessarily as happy as someone else they throw rocks and just wanna bring them down. But I’m not gonna let that happen.” Deuber continued: “That’s kind of how I feel like people can be if they’re not necessarily happy, it’s like, well, ‘I’m gonna try and make them unhappy.’ When I’m like, ‘Just celebrate other people’s happiness… just be happy! If you’re not happy make yourself happy. Don’t make other people miserable. I don’t want to be miserable like you I want to be happy like me.’” Deuber was also asked which Real Housewives cast member, past or present, scares her the most. In reply, the reality star told The Domenick Nati Show that former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub frightens her to death. “I’ve always said that Danielle Staub, she scares me,” Deuber revealed. “She’s not on anymore but she would scare me. I would probably run for the hills.” Danielle Staub [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images] Thankfully, Cary Deuber won’t have to worry about running into Staub anytime soon. Staub appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey for two seasons before calling it quits in 2010. Although she is rumored to be returning to the show, New Jersey is pretty far from Dallas. Apart from her dealings with the hit franchise, Deuber was asked about the most recent presidential election and her thoughts on Donald Trump taking office. While Deuber admitted that she wasn’t a fan of either candidate during the race, she took at a stab at Trump for his past history on reality TV. “I sat there during the election and I just couldn’t get behind either of them,” Deuber shared. “I feel like they were fighting more than the Real Housewives fight. I’m just like seriously this is ridiculous. I’m skeptical. The guy’s a reality TV star. Maybe I should look into running for office; I think that’s where we’re at in this country.” Deuber closed the interview by talking about the upcoming season. Bravo has not officially confirmed a second season of the Real Housewives of Dallas, but that didn’t stop Deuber from confirming that production is already underway. “Yeah, we’re in the process, so we’ll see. I’ll keep you posted,” she explained in the interview. The cast of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ [Image by Bravo] The first season of the Real Housewives of Dallas featured the likes of Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, Locken, Deuber, and Brandi Redmond. It isn’t clear how many of the cast member will return for another year, though fans can rest assured that they’ll be plenty of drama when the cameras start rolling. Although production has already started, Bravo has not revealed when Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Dallas will premiere. Tell us! Do you think Cary Deuber’s co-stars are jealous of her? Let us know in the comments, and check out her interview below. [Featured Image by Bravo]

