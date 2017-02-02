'RHONY' Bethenny Frankel Granted Restraining Order After Her Ex's Arrest

Bethenny Frankel’s drama with Jason Hoppy isn’t over yet. The Real Housewives of New York star was just granted a restraining order after her ex-husband was arrested for stalking. Us Magazine reports that Hoppy was taken into custody for harassing and stalking the reality star. After the arrest, a judge awarded Frankel a restraining order that restricts Hoppy from communicating with the RHONY star and forbids him from entering her home, business, and daughter’s school. “Jason Hoppy, a 45-year-old male, was arrested on Friday, January 27, at his residence,” a spokesperson for the NYPD explained, adding that Hoppy communicated with Frankel “numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached victim making verbal threats.” According to TMZ, Hoppy allegedly crossed the line when he appeared at their daughter’s school in Manhattan last week. He proceeded to threaten Frankel at the school, telling her that he plans to “destroy” her. The confrontation added to the growing list of Hoppy’s threats, which included numerous emails. “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” the NYPD officer continued. “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’” Hours after the school incident, police took Hoppy into custody and charged him with first degree harassment and fourth degree stalking. For his part, Hoppy denies the allegations and is more than prepared to battle Bethenny Frankel in court. “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” Hoppy’s lawyer, Robert C. Gottlieb, shared. “His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.” Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy [Image by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images for SELF Magazine] Frankel and Hoppy finalized their divorce last summer after years of court battles. While Frankel previously said that the four-year divorce was difficult, she revealed that the hardest part was watching her daughter suffer through the years. “There are still some bad parts that I definitely thought would be gone,” she explained. “But the hardest parts have been anything that seems negative for my daughter. Anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me. You know, you kind of have to look inside, find your strength.” Thankfully, Hoppy and Frankel are finished fighting in court over their divorce. In fact, E! News is reporting that Frankel was thrilled to hear the news that the divorce was officially over. “I walked in and it just washed over me. I sobbed for hours,” she shared. “It was like this release. And you always think things are going to be one way. I thought it was going to be, like, the biggest party ever. I’d be roller-skating through there with my top off, my tits hanging out, so excited—and there’s nothing good about any of it. It was all just remembering moving in there. It was a hideous experience, and I just didn’t know how to even process the feeling.” Keeping it real A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:04am PST The RHONY star is currently in a relationship with Dennis Shields. Her turbulent romance and divorce with Hoppy has been well documented on the hit reality show, including Frankel’s two spin-offs, Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After. According to NY Daily News, Frankel finally settled the divorce with Hoppy after a judge wanted to bring the case before a lower court. The couple was having trouble with the financial side of the split after Hoppy wanted to share ownership of some property they purchased while married. Frankel’s net worth is around $55 million. She and Hoppy settled for an undisclosed amount of money. She also sued a Manhattan attorney back in November over a trust that was created in 2011. Frankel is asking for $2 million in the suit. Tell us! Who do you believe – Jason Hoppy or Bethenny Frankel? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York]