Richard Marx And Daisy Fuentes Save Flight: 'Crew Completely Ill-Trained'

Richard Marx is a Grammy winning artist and an 80s icon, but it was his bravery and heroism that brought him attention today, as he and wife, Daisy Fuentes, helped to subdue an out of control passenger. When one passenger aboard Korean Air flight 480 created a disruption and assaulted nearby passengers and crew, it was Marx, not Korean Air crew, who took charge and quickly subdued the violent passenger. Now, after having landed and arriving safely at their destination, Richard and Daisy use social media to share details of the incident and to suggest Korean Air should have been better prepared. Richard Marx And Daisy Fuentes Take Charge Daisy Fuentes shares what happened to inspire her husband to take action aboard Korean Air flight 480. [Image by Daisy Fuentes/Instagram] CBS News reports that Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes were headed to South Korea for a planned concert, departing from Vietnam, when the couple became embroiled in an incident involving an unruly passenger. Marx jumped to action when the passenger began acting in a violent manner, endangering the safety of other passengers and frightening the crew, who Richard says were “ill-trained” to deal with the situation. Daisy Fuentes took pictures of the incident, as Marx struggled to restrain the passenger and helped to bind him in ropes. “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs,” wrote Fuentes in the caption of a collage of images from the incident. Daisy shares her dismay at learning that Korean Air passengers weren’t at all prepared for this type of violent outburst. Like most people, Ms. Fuentes assumed that all airline personnel are trained in managing people behaving erratically, such as potential terrorists or those acting out of fear or mental anguish. Daisy shared her thoughts on learning this to not be the case. “I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times). I’ll be posting some of the video after our next flight.” Richard Marx Blames Korean Air For Being Unprepared Richard Marx struggles to subdue a Korean Air passenger. [Image by Richard Marx/Twitter] As soon as the incident had been resolved, Entertainment Tonight reveals that Marx began sharing news of the incident with his social media followers, first informing fans that something had happened on Korean Air flight 480, teasing that details would soon be forthcoming. Richard didn’t take long in fulfilling that promise, using the photos taken by Daisy in individual posts, as he related the story on Twitter. “You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE. Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew,” read that first tweet from Richard Marx. “Crew completely ill-trained.” During the struggle, two passengers and one member of the Korean Air crew were injured, though details of their injuries are not yet available. The passenger, who was detained with rope throughout the remainder of the flight, was arrested upon landing. Upon arriving home, Marx tweeted that both he and Fuentes had made it home without any injuries from the scuffle. “Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big ‘hero’ move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern” Previously, Marx and Fuentes had shared a picture of themselves sharing an embrace, during a sightseeing excursion in Vietnam, indicating that they had enjoyed their time in the country, prior to the flight. [Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx