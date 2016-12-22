Richard Marx Says South Korea Airline Security 'Sucks' After Mid-Air Security Breach

Richard Marx saved the day on a South Korean flight and is the hero in this story. However, after everything is wrapped up, he just wants to say that South Korea needs to take a better look at their procedures because someone could have been hurt far worse when an unruly passenger went on the attack. For now, Marx is of the opinion that South Korean airline security “sucks,” and he would think twice before flying with them again. Sadly, misbehaving passengers are not a new thing on airlines, and many times, drugs and/or alcohol are involved. And sometimes, these people are celebrities, and they are removed from flights. And sometimes, these people, such as Lamar Odom, James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules, and model/socialite Peter Brant, Jr., show up drunk at the airport and have to be dealt with, says the Inquisitr. Brant was arrested before getting on a flight to Palm Beach when he flipped out and assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from boarding his flight. Lamar Odom is said to have vomited on himself before the flight even took off. A few startling revelations from this article including 1) singer Richard Marx carries rope with him everywhere… https://t.co/y5WBJBFEST — Moniker Guitars (@MonikerGuitars) December 22, 2016 Award-winning singer Richard Marx and his wife, former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, were trying to fly from Hanoi to Seoul on Tuesday when chaos broke out on Korean Air, says BBC News. Marx had to restrain the man because the cabin crew was reportedly not up to the job. After the flight landed, the man, who was reportedly drunk, was taken into custody. Marx, who was filmed restraining the man by other passengers, called the incident “chaotic and dangerous” and alleged the crew was “completely ill-trained.” RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR Lamar Odom Caught On Social Media Boozing At Strip Club Before… ‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Booted Off Flight For Drunken… Vince Neil And Nic Cage Get Into Brawl In Las Vegas After Neil… Kardashian Paris Concierge Pens Open Letter To Kim After Robbery: ‘I… On Instagram, Daisy Fuentes described the level of crazy happening right next to her on the flight. “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times). I’ll be posting some of the video after our next flight.” In the description, Fuentes explains that everyone on the flight felt they were in danger, as the bedlam went on for four hours between Asian cities. PHOTOS: Richard Marx Gets Sick of Creep Picking on Flight Attendant, Takes Him DOWN https://t.co/2IIgQlEWlF pic.twitter.com/nKzHT4F84T — #TrumpNews ???????? (@GODBLESSAMERIC) December 22, 2016 Richard Marx, who was performing in Hanoi, says that three people were injured, and the man did not calm down after four hours. Two passengers and one crew member were injured trying to tie up the passenger. The man was said to have had two shots of liquor prior to the incident. “The all female crew was clueless and not trained as to how to restrain this psycho and he was only initially subdued when I and a couple other male passengers intervened… Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.” Richard Marx Tees Off On Korean Airline Security (VIDEO) https://t.co/xVxyzgK88f – sp — TMZ Uncensored ! (@TMZ_Uncensored) December 22, 2016 It’s safe to say that if Korean Air wants to offer Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes complimentary tickets for a future flight, they will pass, because according to TMZ, Marx says that the airline needs to wake up and train their people for emergencies. It is clear that Marx believes that the crew did not know how to use a taser or subdue a passenger without help from passengers. Luckily, this was a small man without weapons, but it might be worse next time. Do you think Richard Marx is correct in believing that the airline needs to step up their game? [Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]

