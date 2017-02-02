Rihanna Reacts On Beyonce's Pregnancy News! Is Their Feud Over?

The feud between Rihanna and Beyonce seems to be over! The rumored rivalry between the two have been running for years, but the 28-year-old pop star has always tried her best to slam all controversy about her and the 35-year-old diva. Just recently, the “Halo” hitmaker announced that she is pregnant with not only one, but two babies. This is her second pregnancy with her husband Jay Z which means that Blu Ivy will finally have siblings. The Barbadian beauty surprised her followers on Instagram when she shared Queen Bee’s pregnancy announcement on her page. She expressed her excitement about the news and congratulated the power couple. This proves that there is no bad blood between the two singing superstars. so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! ???????????????? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST During an interview for the April 2016 issue of Vogue, Rihanna shared her theory on the rumored feud with Beyonce. The rivalry allegedly started when “Formation” was suddenly released while Anti was still dominating the charts. Robyn Fenty explained that she’s not trying to compete with Giselle Knowles-Carter. “Here’s the deal,” she said. “They just get so excited to feast on something that’s negative. Something that’s competitive. Something that’s, you know, a rivalry. And that’s just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that.” The “Work” hitmaker got into another controversy that involved Jay Z’s wife. According to Mirror, Rihanna accidentally liked an Instagram post that claims that she has been snubbed at the Grammy Awards because she wasn’t nominated for Album of The Year and Song of The Year. Beyhive fans started attacking Riri on social media when they saw her like a post that bashes their favorite artist. She was quick to defend herself and explained that she liked the photo and not the caption itself. #RiRi responds under the picture she liked that had the #Beyhive and #Navy going crazy to clear things up. #Grammys #Beyonce #Rihanna #Anti #Lemonade A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 7, 2016 at 4:23am PST “I never actually read your caption, thought the pic was funny and moved right along! Til I seen it pop up over and over! I’m petty af, yes. But this is just unnecessary! I wish y’all would drop this top and see things from the bigger picture!” she wrote on Instagram. “We don’t need to be putting black women against each other. We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!” she added. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] While Beyonce remains silent on the feud rumors, Rihanna seems to have no problem expressing her feelings and defending herself. Even if the issue wasn’t all about her, she still tries to protect the people who she cares for the most including her rumored rival and her hubby. When Beyonce released Lemonade last year, rumors started coming out that Jay Z cheated on his wife. There was a song that mentioned a girl named ‘Becky with the good hair’ – and that was allegedly the nickname of the other woman. However, Riri doesn’t believe that the 47-year-old rapper can do that. “Rihanna loves Beyonce and respects her as a woman, friend and an artist. The same goes for Jay. He’s been nothing but loyal to Rihanna over the years and a true gentleman and she thinks the fans are giving him a raw deal over Lemonade,” an insider told Hollywood Life. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] In the memoir of record producer L.A. Reid, he revealed that he wasn’t initially impressed by Riri. It was reportedly Jay Z who convinced him to sign her to the label. According to Vanity Fair, the 60-year-old music executive thought that Teairra Mari had more potential to become a star. Even if the Barbadian singer already had a hit song, they still thought the other girl would make it big. However, Reid suddenly had a change of heart because of Queen Bee. “Beyonce came up to me,” he wrote. “‘That Rihanna girl,’ she said, ‘she’s a beast.’” Maybe that’s the reason why Rihanna has constantly been dismissing the feud rumors between her and Beyonce. She allegedly wouldn’t be where she is in her career now if not for the Houston-born singer. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]